Student swung fists at people before ‘tirade of abuse’ to gardaí

A BUSINESS student subjected gardaí to a tirade of abuse after they found him swinging his fists at people in Dublin city centre.

Leon Wachuka (20) had “overindulged” in alcohol on the night and was “old enough to know better,” a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth applied the Probation Act, leaving him without convictions after he made a €300 charity donation.

Mr Wachuka, of Pine Valley Avenue, Rathfarnham, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, obstruction and failing to follow garda directions.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at South William Street at 11.30pm on December 6 last year.

The accused was causing a disturbance, “swinging his fists towards other individuals,” Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan said.

When they approached, Mr Wachuka turned his attention to the gardaí, verbally abusing them.

When directed to leave the area, his tirade of abuse continued and he was arrested.

The accused did his Leaving Certificate in 2020, took a year out and was now taking a PLC course in advanced business.

He hoped to go on to study for a degree in business management, his lawyer said.

Mr Wachuka did not take alcohol regularly but “overindulged” on the night and did not have a good recollection of what happened.

He was “quite ashamed and remorseful”, his lawyer said.

There were no underlying addiction issues and Wachuka was “quite into” sports.