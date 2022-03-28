Student referred to gardaí as ‘pigs’

A UNIVERSITY student was arrested after calling gardaí “stupid pigs” in a street disturbance.

Joseph Johnston (22) was upset about a random attack on a friend by passers-by when he began hurling abuse at the officers, a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court and said he would leave him without a conviction if he made a €250 charity contribution.

Johnston, of Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to follow garda directions.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Queen Street on May 29 last year.

The court heard a garda was on duty when the accused approached and became abusive to him. Johnston referred to gardaí as “useless c**ts and stupid pigs”, refused to desist and was arrested.

The accused had been on a night out when his friend was randomly attacked and he was upset about that, defence solicitor Daniel Hanahoe said.



Johnston was in the first year of a college course and working part-time in a supermarket. The judge adjourned the case to May.