| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Student pleads guilty after gardaí find child sex abuse imagery on his laptop

Dylan Edmonds (27), of Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown, pictured today at Naas Circuit Criminal Court, where he pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin Expand

Close

Dylan Edmonds (27), of Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown, pictured today at Naas Circuit Criminal Court, where he pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Dylan Edmonds (27), of Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown, pictured today at Naas Circuit Criminal Court, where he pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Dylan Edmonds (27), of Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown, pictured today at Naas Circuit Criminal Court, where he pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Seán McCárthaigh

A Dublin student has appeared in court after pleading guilty to a charge of possessing child sex abuse imagery on his laptop computer seven years ago.

A sitting of Naas Circuit Criminal Court heard Dylan Edmonds, a former computer science student at Maynooth University, admitted having 90 images and three videos containing child sex abuse material on an Asus laptop which was discovered by gardaí on May 19, 2016 during a search of an address in Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare where Edmonds lived at the time.

Most Watched

Privacy