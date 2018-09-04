A STUDENT who threatened to “mess up the faces” of gardai and boasted that he could have them shot “went a bit mad” after drinking vodka.

Student 'mad on vodka' made a threat to 'mess up' gardai's faces, court hears

Daniel O’Flaherty (19) also made threats to attack the officers’ families.

He had been drinking vodka on the night in question, Dublin District Court heard, and his behaviour was “absolutely ridiculous”.

Judge Bernadette Owens ordered O’Flaherty to donate €250 to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

Judge Owens said gardai were entitled to be able to do their job without being threatened repeatedly.

The defendant, of Rowlagh Crescent, Clondalkin, admitted before Dublin District Court to threatening and abusive behaviour.

A garda witness gave evidence that officers were on mobile patrol when they came across O’Flaherty at 11.30pm last July 26.

The defendant was highly intoxicated, was waving his hands in the air and had started to take off his shirt.

TROUBLE

Gardai spoke to O’Flaherty, who was immediately aggressive towards them and said he could get them shot.

He also threatened to “mess up their faces” and that he could attack gardai and their families.

O’Flaherty had a bottle of vodka in his hand at the time.

The court heard he had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said O’Flaherty was studying IT and hoped to follow a career in this field.

The defendant usually “sticks to beer” but on this night he had been drinking vodka, was intoxicated and appeared “to have gone a bit mad”, the solicitor said.

Mr Boyle said O’Flaherty wished to apologise to gardai.

His “remorse was genuine”, Mr Boyle added, and there was no excuse for his behaviour on the night.

He asked the judge to leave O’Flaherty without a conviction, saying it would have ramifications for his career.

Judge Owens adjourned the matter to a date next month, saying she would leave O’Flaherty without a conviction if the money was in court.

