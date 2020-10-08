Student imported MDMA after watching YouTube guide on how to get illegal drugs through 'darkweb', court heard

A COLLEGE student imported more than €10,000 of MDMA through the post after watching a YouTube tutorial on how to get illegal drugs through the ‘darkweb’, a court has heard.

Judge Patrick Durcan said Jack McInerney (25) had engaged in an activity “which deals out death and destruction and illness and mayhem to families”.

He said it was one of the most serious drugs cases ever in his court.

Ennis District court heard McInerney got involved in the drugs “after he heard a few lads in college talking about it and he watched a tutorial video on YouTube on how buy drugs on the ‘darkweb’ and decided that he would try it and make a bit of money”.

Sergeant Aiden Lonergan said McInerney spent €4,000 on purchasing the drugs and had used an address of a friend of a friend for the postage of the drugs.

Sgt Lonergan said two separate packages containing a total of 175g of MDMA were detected.

McInerney of Dough, Spanish Point, Miltown Malbay pleaded guilty possession of the MDMA with intent to sell or supply in April 2018.

The court heard that McInerney is currently studying for a Higher diploma in Financial Analysis in Galway and intends to do a masters in Financial Services in Limerick next year.

Judge Durcan said he would require a pre-sentence Probation Report before imposing a sentence.

He has also ordered McInerney to sit through cases in the judge’s drugs court in November.

Solicitor for McInerney, Jim Finnegan, said it “was a definite one off” and that he has rehabilitated himself since.

