Student denies assault with drugs canister

A student accused of assaulting another young man with a drug canister before producing a hammer and making threats has pleaded not guilty.

Matias Foley (18) allegedly assaulted the man in the course of an argument on a street in Dublin, leaving him with swelling to his head.

Mr Foley, of St Laurence’s Grove, Clontarf, pleaded not guilty to assault causing harm and producing a hammer in the course of a dispute at St Laurence’s Road, Clontarf on September 26 last year.

Defence barrister Donal Pattison told Dublin District Court the accused was not present because he had to attend college, but he wished to enter a plea of not guilty.

There was no garda objection to adjourning the case in the accused’s absence.

Judge Bryan Smyth set a hearing date next March and remanded the accused on continuing bail.

Previously, the court heard, in the course of an argument a man was assaulted with a nitrous oxide canister, causing swelling to his head. There were no other visible injuries and he did not require any medical attention.

It was alleged the accused left the scene and returned some time later with a hammer and made threats.