Student convicted of stalking undergraduate and attacking her roommate is refused bail

Igor Lewandowski (20) of Dun Aras, Bishop O'Donnell Road, Galway city appeared before Judge Rory McCabe at Galway Circuit Court yesterday for his fifth failed bail application. The court heard the "highly intelligent" student - who achieved 565 points in his Leaving Cert - had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment and aggravated burglary arising from an incident at Dun na Coiribe student accommodation on May 25, 2019.

Detective Garda Bernard McLoughlin outlined the extreme lengths Lewandowski went to monitor his victim, Eve McDowell, in the weeks before breaking into her apartment and attacking her housemate Alison Buiche with a claw hammer.

Det McLoughlin said Lewandowski, who made detailed admissions to gardaí during questioning, became infatuated with Ms McDowell after they encountered one another on campus in NUIG.

In early May this year, he began besetting Ms McDowell's workplace, a city centre shop, and would then follow her during her lunch breaks.

One particular day, he followed her from work to a pub, and later that night to McDonald's, then back to her apartment in Corrib Village student accommodation.

Lewandowski admitted to gardaí he pinpointed a vantage point where he was able to monitor the entrance to Ms McDowell's apartment block, and pathways leading into and out of the estate.

Ms McDowell and her friends had became aware of Lewandowski's behaviour but believed it would pass.

However, on May 17, at 9am the doorbell of Ms McDowell's first-floor apartment rang. Fearful of opening the door, Ms McDowell saw Lewandowski hiding in the bushes. It was at this point she contacted gardaí who issued him with a warning.

Det Gda McLoughlin said Lewandowski "cooled off". However, on May 24, the pair happened upon each other on the grounds of NUIG, and Lewandowski later followed Ms McDowell home.

That night an alert was issued at 11pm. Garda McLoughlin told the court that at 7am on May 25, gardaí were alerted to an attack on a female in Dun na Coiribe. The court heard Lewandowski, armed with a claw hammer, used a scaffolding pole to climb to the first floor of the building and into Ms McDowell's apartment through an open kitchen window.

Lewandowski encountered Ms McDowell's flatmate Alison Buiche, a nursing student, who had been sleeping on the couch in the living room.

As Ms Buiche attempted to rise, she was struck a number of times with a claw hammer by Lewandowski. He then escaped by jumping from the balcony. During a search of the area, gardaí found a knife discarded outside. Lewandowski was later found crawling along the ground on Dike Road.

Det McLoughlin said Lewandowski was of Polish heritage and posed a flight risk despite Lewandowski's father's willingness to provide €18,000 bail surety. He said: "I can't emphasise enough the upset this has caused the victims." Lewandowski had shown "no remorse".

Defence Counsel Patrick O'Sullivan said Lewandowski was locked in his cell 23 hours a day and his client accepted that he would not be able to continue his studies in Galway, but hopeful he could resume studying after his release in UCD or Queens University. Judge McCabe refused bail and remanded Lewandowski in custody until sentencing on February 22.

