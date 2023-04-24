| 7.8°C Dublin

Student (21) admits causing his teenage girlfriend’s death by careless driving

Paul Higgins

A university student (21) from Co Armagh has admitted causing his teenage girlfriend’s death by careless driving.

Appearing in the dock of Newry Crown Court smartly dressed in a dark suit, shirt and tie, Zane Brown entered a not guilty plea to causing the death of Rachael Lowry by dangerous driving but guilty to causing her death by careless driving.

