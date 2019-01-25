Student (16) loses action over fracture sustained doing jump in PE class

A student who sued his school claiming he suffered a fracture to his knee doing a jump during PE class has lost his High Court action.

A student who sued his school claiming he suffered a fracture to his knee doing a jump during PE class has lost his High Court action.

Mr Justice Anthony Barr said Mitchell Dunne, who was a 16-year-old transition-year student at the time of the incident, undoubtedly suffered a nasty injury.

However, such injuries occur when one was participating in a sporting activity, he said.

He did not accept Mr Dunne's evidence that he weighed 17 stone (108kg) at the time of the accident.

He accepted the PE teacher's evidence that she operated the principle of 'challenge by choice', but it was not compulsory for students to participate in each and every activity.

The judge was satisfied the injury was not caused by any negligence or want of care on the part of PE teacher Elaine Mahoney or the school authorities.

Who will pay the costs of the legal action will be decided next week.

Mr Dunne, who is now 20, with an address at Abbey View, Monasterevin, Co Kildare, through his mother Regina Dunne, sued the trustees and board of management of St Paul's Secondary School, Monasterevin, as a result of the accident on May 2, 2014.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to adequately train or supervise Mr Dunne as to the manner in which and the methods by which he could safely perform the jump.

The claims were denied and the school contended the PE teacher demonstrated how to do the jump before students took part.

Mr Justice Barr said there was a direct conflict of evidence in the case between the account given by Mr Dunne and the account given by Ms Mahoney.

He was satisfied Ms Mahoney's account was the correct version.

"I do not think Ms Mahoney could have done any more to properly instruct the students," he said. "The fact Mr Dunne had done three successful jumps prior to the jump on which he injured himself showed he was more than able for the task at hand."

Irish Independent