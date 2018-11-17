A father-of-two who got into a row in the street with five other men started shouting and cursing at them to go away, a court has heard.

Street spat dad 'minding his own business' when row began out

Gavin Mangan (41) told the men to "get the f**k away from me" before gardai arrived and he was arrested.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Mangan €100.

The defendant, of Brecan Close, Balbriggan, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour when he appeared before Swords District Court.

Gda Aidan Marks said he was on patrol on Drogheda Street, Balbriggan, shortly after 4pm last June 30 when he came across Mangan involved in a dispute with a number of other men.

Gda Marks said Mangan was shouting and repeatedly telling the men to "get the f**k away from me".

He also told them "would you f**k off".

The court heard he had 71 previous convictions and had most recently served seven years in prison for a drugs matter.

Defence solicitor Fiona D'Arcy said father-of-two Mangan was released from prison in January 2016 and had stayed out of trouble since.

He was on anti-psychotic medication because he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as he had spent his childhood in an industrial school.

Ms D'Arcy said Mangan also had difficulties with alcohol and cocaine when he was younger and had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

On the day in question day, Mangan was minding his own business when he got into a row with five other men.

Ms D'Arcy said Mangan was trying to assert himself to protect himself against the other men, but accepted he should not have spoken in such a manner.

