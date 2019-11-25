'Stop shouting at me' - The judge, the barrister and the rumble in the tribunal

Earlier this month the tribunal chairman, Mr Justice Peter Charleton, sat to consider whether he should award them their legal costs for appearing at the tribunal.

The hearing was interesting, to say the least. A transcript reveals a series of robust exchanges took place between the Supreme Court judge and Gda Harrison's counsel, Mark Harty SC.

At one point, Mr Justice Charleton accused the senior barrister of shouting at him.

At another stage the judge told Mr Harty his memory of a certain issue was "defective", to which the barrister responded his memory was "exact".

As well as the verbal ding-dong, there were also references to Japanese cinema, Japanese tea, and Herostratus, an arsonist in ancient Greece, during the 30-minute hearing.

Hearing: Garda Keith Harrison’s counsel had series of sharp exchanges. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Neither the judge nor the barrister are known for mincing their words.

The Disclosures Tribunal investigated allegations by Gda Harrison and Ms Simms that gardaí conspired with Tusla to directly interfere in their family life in Donegal, as a result of the garda's whistleblowing years previously in Athlone.

But Mr Justice Charleton concluded the allegations were "entirely without any validity".

In fact, he used the word "nonsense" no fewer than four times in a report which was sharply critical of the garda's evidence.

Represented by Mr Harty, Gda Harrison would later seek to have the findings quashed by the High Court.

The garda made a claim of objective bias against Mr Justice Charleton in the High Court. It was a serious allegation to make about a judge and centred on an alleged prior professional interaction with a witness, Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn.

Both worked on the Morris Tribunal in the 2000s - the judge as the tribunal's counsel and the chief superintendent as the tribunal's garda liaison.

The case was dismissed by Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly in August. She found "no reasonable person could have a reasonable apprehension of bias based on the overlapping working period".

Gda Harrison is now seeking to challenge this decision in the Court of Appeal.

Then came the tribunal costs hearing on November 1.

An adverse ruling at such a hearing can have significant implications for a witness and Mr Justice Charleton has not been shy in refusing to award full costs.

For example, in another tribunal's module former Garda press officer David Taylor was only awarded 70pc of his legal costs after being severely criticising for telling lies.

According to case law, a chairperson must consider whether a person co-operated with the tribunal when it comes to the issue of costs.

Non-co-operation could include failing to provide assistance or knowingly giving misleading information.

During the hearing, Mr Harty argued his client should get all of his costs. "My client gave his evidence, I say, in a truthful manner, albeit that it wasn't accepted as being the correct version of events," he said.

Mr Harty said the judge, as a fan of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, would be aware of a movie called 'Rashomon'. In the movie, a person gets killed and four different witnesses give their perspective on what happened.

"Central to 'Rashomon' is the idea that you, the viewer, and to a certain extent, in this instance, the chairman of the tribunal, was Mr Kurosawa's camera lens, best able to view each person's version of events and to assess what probably happened," he said.

"But simply because the camera determines that something could not have happened in that way.... does not mean a witness is not co-operating, not doing their best to give their version of events."

Mr Harty protested that a letter from the tribunal to his client ahead of the hearing "picked out four isolated bits of evidence" and questioned the relevance of these to the issue of costs. He said it was not open to the tribunal to "dislike evidence in relation to peripheral matters" and "then to fix the person" with costs.

In one of a series of sharp exchanges, the judge warned Mr Harty to be careful in his use of language. "That's what law is about; how you use language," he said.

Mr Justice Charleton said it was not a question of liking or disliking anybody or their evidence. "Even if I liked or disliked anybody, I've taken an oath to judge cases in accordance with the evidence. That's my oath. That's what I do."

Mr Harty responded that the suggestion he didn't know the law was "inappropriate".

"Secondly, sir, I never said you liked or disliked any particular person. I said you liked or disliked their evidence," he said.

The judge responded by telling Mr Harty he never said the barrister didn't know what the law was about. "It's clear you're an extremely good lawyer, Mr Harty," he said.

Mr Harty went on to say the contents of the tribunal letter suggested costs could be used as a means of "retributive justice".

The judge took him up on this comment and asked what the barrister meant. Mr Harty began to respond that his client was to be punished for evidence he gave, when the judge interjected, saying: "Mr Harty, stop shouting at me".

He reminded the barrister the hearing was being recorded. "I have an entitlement to put this entire transcript out on air on the tribunal website," he said.

Later, as he drew the hearing to a close, the judge said he was sure he had "taken many things up wrong" and would "require many clarifications".

"But there you are. Thank you for your help.

"Just in case there's any misunderstanding, my side of the tribunal, I'm inviting them for a cup of Japanese tea, nobody else," he said.

It is unclear when Mr Justice Charleton will give his ruling.

Irish Independent