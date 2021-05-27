| 9.5°C Dublin

‘Stooge’ arrested in double murder probe jailed for seven years after being caught with machine gun

Crime boss Price has been making phone threats

Ken Foy

Gang leader Cornelius Price has been making late-night phone calls and using social media to taunt his enemies in Dublin in recent weeks.

Price (39), who is on bail in the UK on kidnapping charges, cannot leave the country and has to wear an electronic tag.

