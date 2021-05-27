‘Stooge’ arrested in double murder probe jailed for seven years after being caught with machine gun

Gang leader Cornelius Price has been making late-night phone calls and using social media to taunt his enemies in Dublin in recent weeks.

Price (39), who is on bail in the UK on kidnapping charges, cannot leave the country and has to wear an electronic tag.

But he is still ‘trying to shove his weight around’ while ringing people up with threats, according to a well-placed source.

However, his organised crime gang suffered a blow yesterday as a 57-year-old man was jailed for possessing a decades-old machine gun.

The weapon was in a black sack, found on January 15 last year in the ditch on a lane leading to Price’s compound at Rockleigh House.

It can be revealed that armed gardaí were active in the area at the time because they had received information that the torso of slain Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods was to be delivered to Price’s compound.

However, the dismembered body parts were not there, and instead officers found a 9mm Makarov PM-63 RAK sub-machine gun, and 12 rounds of 9mm Makarov ammunition.

Stephen Gibbons was jailed for seven years yesterday. He was also previously questioned about the double murder of a couple whose bodies have never been found.

A source said that Price “has no sympathy for his associate who is facing a significant jail sentence and this individual has been left to fend for himself in prison”.

Gibbons was “essentially a gopher for Cornelius Price and more serious players in that organisation.

“The likes of Price would order him around to do miniscule jobs for him in the compound and he would often get a good beating if his work wasn’t up to scratch.”

Gibbons’ previous conviction for attempting to smuggle an illegal phone into Wheatfield Prison in May 2017 related to an attempt to get the mobile to Price, who was serving a sentence in the jail at the time.

“Gibbons can be fairly described as a down-and-out who was almost used as a modern-day slave,” the source explained.

Yesterday, in imposing the sentence, Judge Martina Baxter said an aggravating factor was the association of such a firearm with organised criminality.

The man known as ‘Gibby’ of Rockleigh House, Richardstown, Gormanston, Co Meath, appeared before Trim Circuit Court where Detective Garda Padraig O’Rourke of Laytown garda station told prosecuting counsel Carl Hanahoe BL that the sub-machine gun was in “fair condition”.

Although there were two rounds jammed in the barrel, the bullets could be removed and “it would be capable of fully automatic fire”.

“A number of hairs were found on the gun and DNA from one of the hairs matched that of Mr Gibbons,” said the detective.

The court heard that Gibbons had 31 previous convictions, 29 of which were in the UK.

Gibbons, who had come to Ireland from Rochdale 15 years ago, had been living in a compound at Rockleigh House. This was owned by Cornelius Price, who is the nephew of Gibbons’ former wife.

The barrister told Judge Martina Baxter that his client’s elderly mother still lived in Rochdale and Gibbons hoped to go back to look after her at the end of his sentence here.

Last week after a four-day trial at Trim Circuit Court, Gibbons was cleared on the ammunition charges but convicted of possessing the gun.

He has been in custody since his arrest on April 28 last year by gardaí investigating the gun and bullets seizure as well as the murders of Willie Maughan and his pregnant girlfriend Ana Varslavane at the property in Gormanston, Co Meath, on April 14, 2015.

Gardaí suspect that Gibbons was present when the couple were murdered but he is not suspected of being an active participant in the murder.

He was the first of five people to be arrested up until January of this year in the long-running probe into the double murder of the couple, which is being investigated by Ashbourne gardaí. Among the five are two women with close links to Price.

Mr Maughan (34) and Ms Varslavane (21) are believed to have been abducted and murdered by the gang after they went missing on April 14, 2015, in Gormanston.

The pair were planning on moving back to Tallaght on the day they went missing and are understood to have been murdered because they had key information about the gang’s activities – including another murder.

No trace of their bodies has ever been found, but they are believed to have been burnt.

In April 2017 gardaí failed to find any evidence of the couple when they carried out a detailed dig near Monasterboice, Co Louth.

Days before this dig, they raided Price’s compound as part of the double murder probe.

It previously emerged that Price taunted and laughed at gardaí as they searched near his compound in Co Meath in the summer of 2015.

In March, Price, who is part of the Maguire faction in the Drogheda feud, was released on bail in the UK where he is awaiting trial for his part in a kidnapping plot.

The trial is expected to last between eight and nine weeks and is due to start on December 6, the day of Price’s 40th birthday.

Price is one of six people who have been charged over a plot to kidnap two men.

Another man linked to the Maguire faction, Mark Kavanagh (32), was previously granted bail in January.

Like Price, Kavanagh’s bail conditions stipulate that he cannot leave the UK.

Both men were arrested last July during a major investigation by the West Midlands Organised Crime Unit in England.

Price is charged with two counts of conspiring to falsely imprison Muhammed and Shah Ali last July, as well as two counts of conspiring to blackmail both men on the same dates.