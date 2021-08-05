Stillness of courtroom punctured by outpouring of emotion from Nadine Lott’s family as guilty verdict delivered

Family and Friends of the late Nadine Lott outside the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, wearing facemasks with "Nadine" written on them. Among those in the photo is (front row, left to right) Claire Lott (mother), Tanith Lott (sister), Phoebe Lott (sister) and David Lott (father). Also pictured is Nadine Lott's brother Kyle (grey suit, behind Claire Lott). Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotodesk.ie

IN the stillness of courtroom number 19, a mother’s shoulders heaved slowly up and down.

Claire Lott was steadying her breathing, her head bowed, waiting. Another minute passed, then another and another. Waiting and waiting, shoulders heaving up and down, slower and slower.

It was the jingle jangle of the prison officer’s keys, swaying from her waist as she accompanied Daniel Murtagh back into the court, that eventually saw Claire Lott’s head turn briefly towards the accused.

Her eyes, dark and piercing like her late daughter Nadine’s, were visibly reddened, already welling with tears.

Read More

Murtagh, dressed in the same light grey suit he wore throughout his trial, stared blankly ahead, his own eyes focused on the door the jurors were about to walk through.

Ten minutes before, in a more or less empty courtroom, the jury minder had returned with the news that a verdict had been reached.

As the calls went out to alert the various parties, the Lott family, barristers and gardaí, a steady stream of people began to trickle back in.

The Lott family, a group of about ten, filed in together.

Throughout the trial, Nadine’s sisters, Phoebe and Tanith, like their mother Claire, sat beside their respective partners.

For the verdict, the three women walked into court together holding hands and took a seat side-by-side on the bench, alongside the rest of the group.

Anxiously looking on from the back of the room was Murtagh’s mother, supported by two other women.

“All rise,” announced the registrar, as Judge Michael McGrath emerged.

Minutes later, as the jury foreman announced they had found Murtagh guilty of murder, Nadine’s mother and two sisters broke down.

Huddled together and trembling as they sobbed, the women unleashed an outpouring of emotion that quickly enveloped the room.

As the judge turned to the jury, thanking them and acknowledging the difficult subject matter they had dealt with, Claire Lott turned her head towards the jury box, nodding her head vigorously in agreement.

As each of the five women and seven men made their way out of court, she locked eyes with each, acknowledging them again with a knowing nod.

For Murtagh, who remained motionless as the verdict was read, a sentencing hearing will come in October.

As he was led away a convicted murderer, the Lott family, each and every one of them, watched until he was gone.

Then, in a room free of the evil that had taken Nadine, her nearest and dearest collapsed into each other’s arms.

As they hugged and embraced, tears flowed and comforting whispers were shared.

After a while, Claire Lott made her way to the back of the room, where the team of investigating gardaí were watching on.

As she hugged each one of them individually, she was followed by the rest of the family, who in turn did the same.

Outside, in the marble atrium that circles the sixth floor of the Central Criminal Court, Nadine’s friends, who had been watching proceedings in a nearby overflow room, were making their way to court 19.

As Nadine’s family emerged through the doors and walked towards them, the two groups collided amid a sea of hugs and tears.

In the wake of the verdict, Superintendent Declan McCarthy told reporters outside it was important to remember the person at the centre of the trial and not the perpetrator.

As they left the Central Criminal court, without saying anything at all, the Lott family and Nadine’s friends did just that.

Walking hand in hand, they emerged to the waiting cameras, each wearing the same black facemask with one word emblazoned in fluorescent pink lettering across the front: Nadine.