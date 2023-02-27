| 6.5°C Dublin

Stephen Silver’s mental capacity ‘significantly impaired’ when he shot dead Garda Colm Horkan, court hears

Stephen Silver (46) from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo. Expand

Ryan Dunne

Stephen Silver’s mental capacity was “significantly impaired” at the time he shot dead Garda Colm Horkan with the garda’s own gun, a forensic psychiatrist has told the Central Criminal Court.

Dr Brenda Wright also told the jury in the trial of Mr Silver (46), of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, that the accused recounted mental health difficulties he had experienced over the years, on one occasion believing he was “fighting mohawk Indians in his bedroom”.

