Stephen Silver said Garda Colm Horkan wouldn’t be dead ‘if he had stayed in the car’, murder trial hears

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

Close

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

Fiona Magennis

Stephen Silver, who is on trial for capital murder, claimed Garda Colm Horkan wouldn’t be dead if he had “stayed in the car”, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

In footage from a fifth and final interview viewed by the jury today, the accused also makes several derogatory comments about the deceased garda at various times referring to Garda Horkan as a “pr**k”, a “t*ssp*t” and “a d*rtb*g”.

