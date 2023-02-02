| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Stephen Silver gave ‘angry rant’ about garda raid on day Garda Colm Horkan died, court told

Stephen Silver (46) from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo. Expand

Close

Stephen Silver (46) from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Stephen Silver (46) from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Stephen Silver (46) from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Ryan Dunne

The Central Criminal Court has heard that a motorbike mechanic charged with the murder of Garda Colm Horkan was roaring and shouting in the street daring “the armed squad to come down and to have a sniper to get a good shot” on the night the garda was shot dead.

The jury in the trial of Stephen Silver (46), of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, also heard that the accused went to the garda station earlier in the day where he delivered an “angry rant” about the supposed abuse of his friend during a garda raid.

Related topics

More On Mayo news

Most Watched

Privacy