A jury at the Central Criminal Court has found Stephen Silver guilty of capital murder for the killing of Garda Colm Horkan.

Mr Silver (46), of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Gda Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty at Castlerea, Co Roscommon on June 17, 2020.