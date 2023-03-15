A jury at the Central Criminal Court has found Stephen Silver guilty of capital murder for the killing of Garda Colm Horkan.
Mr Silver (46), of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Gda Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty at Castlerea, Co Roscommon on June 17, 2020.
Silver, who has a history of mental illness, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and the jury were told the main issue in the trial was Mr Silver’s state of mind at the time of the shooting.
Gda Horkan was shot 11 times with his own gun by Mr Silver during an altercation.
