Stephen Silver described account of garda shooting as ‘lies, absolute bulls***’, court hears

Stephen Silver, who is on trial accused of murdering a garda with his own gun, described an account of the shooting given by the man who was with him on the night as “lies, absolute bulls***”, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

During an interview with detectives two days after Garda Colm Horkan was shot and killed, extracts from a statement given by James Coyne were read to Mr Silver, who claimed the details provided by the witness were “completely incorrect”.

Footage from three interviews conducted with Mr Silver on June 19, 2020, was viewed by the trial jury today.

During the course of the interviews, Mr Silver refused to answer questions on a number of occasions, whistled, sang, faced into the corner and at one point claimed he was a Captain of the 62nd Cavalry Reserve with the Connaught Rangers.

The court also heard that before the interviews, the accused was “aggressive”, “angry” and “threatening”.

Mr Silver (46), from Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Garda Horkan (49) knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Síochána acting in accordance with his duty at Castlerea, Co Roscommon on June 17, 2020.

He has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and the jury have been told the main issue in the trial is Mr Silver's state of mind at the time of the shooting.

At the start of the third interview, Mr Silver told gardaí through his solicitor that he had told them everything he needed to tell them the previous day and intended to remain silent.

Mr Silver then turned his chair to face the corner of the wall before getting up and standing at the window with his back to the two interviewing detectives.

Before the third interview was played to the jury, Detective Garda Brian Reedy told prosecuting counsel, James Dwyer SC, that Mr Silver had refused to sign the memorandum of interview conducted by himself and Detective Garda David Charles and had also refused to sign the master seal on the dvd.

After refusing to sign the memo, Mr Silver said: “Lookit lads, you have to respect your elders now. You've no idea of the seriousness you’re in, and I mean that, so wind your f***ing necks in and chill out.”

During the interview, the accused refused to confirm his name and address. When it was put to him that he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, Mr Silver replied: “I had no firearm. I had no firearm. I had no sleep.”

During the course of the interview Mr Silver also requested numerous toilet breaks, stood on a chair and pulled at a blind on the window.

He refused to look at a picture of a backpack which had been retrieved from the scene, stating: “Social distancing, you’re way too close man. Way too close.”

The accused was then shown a Samsung mobile phone and told detectives it “looks like my phone”. Asked if he was confirming it is his phone, the accused stated: “No, I said it looks like my phone. Has it been tampered with? I don’t know.”

Mr Silver then went on to state he was a captain of the 62nd Cavalry Reserve with the Connaught Rangers.

As the notes of interview were read back to Mr Silver by Detective Garda Charles, the accused interjected and mentioned his human rights. He then asked the detective what he got in his Leaving Certificate before speaking in Irish to him.

Detective Inspector Brian Hanley told Michael Delaney SC, prosecuting, that he came on duty on June 19, 2020 and became aware of an issue with Mr Silver. He said the accused had removed his clothes and was acting in a threatening manner to some members.

He agreed with Mr Delaney that he and Detective Garda Patrick Farrell went to speak to Mr Silver with a view to conducting a further interview. Asked by Mr Delaney what Mr Silver’s demeanour was when they spoke to him, Det-Inspt Hanley said: “He was aggressive, he was shouting, he was angry and he was threatening”.

The detective inspector confirmed he was involved in the fourth interview, which took place on the afternoon of June 19.

The Det-Inspt agreed with Mr Delaney that during the course of this interview, various extracts from witness James Coyne’s interview were read over by Mr Silver and his solicitor and the accused was invited to comment on them.

The court heard at the end of the interview, Mr Silver refused to sign the memo of interview. He also refused to sign the pages from Mr Coyne’s interview.

During the interview footage seen by the jury, Det-Insp Hanley again asked Mr Silver to explain what happened on the night Gda Horkan was shot.

Mr Silver said the driver of the car got out and “squared up” to him. The accused said he pushed the man away and said “keep your distance”. A scuffle ensued and the weapon “got loose”. Asked how it got loose, Mr Silver said he had “no idea”.

"Somebody got to that weapon, we were both wrestling with that weapon and it then started going off.”

Mr Silver said when it was discharged at the end he was holding it and then he threw it away.

“The end result was I ended up with the weapon but it was not my weapon.”

Asked what his recollection was of what James Coyne said on the night, Mr Silver said: “He said ‘no Stephen’ but by that stage it had gone too far.”

He went on to say Garda Horkan “never at any stage indicated he was a detective”.

“I would have seen ID, we were just two guys walking. Why would you not produce ID?. Why would you square up to them? That’s a street fight.”

When Det-Inspt Hanley put it to him that Gda Horkan had identified himself as a garda, Mr Silver denied this was the case.

As extracts of James Coyne’s statement were read to him, Mr Silver looked out the window and began whistling.

He then claimed what was being read was “completely incorrect” and added: “Lies, absolute bulls***. You can write that down.”

Asked what part of it was lies Mr Silver replied: “I won’t be saying another word” and then requested a toilet break.

Mr Silver refused to sign the memo of interview after it was read back to him and refused to confirm it was correct.

The jury also viewed part of Mr Silver’s fifth and final interview in which detectives attempted to show him a photograph of the firearm which had been located on Main Street following the shooting. As he was invited to view the picture, Mr Silver looked out the window while whistling and singing All by Myself.

Mr Silver refused to answer when asked if Garda Horkan had produced his garda ID during their interactions.

The trial continues tomorrow before Ms Justice Tara Burns and the jury of seven men and five women.