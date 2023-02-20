| 11.6°C Dublin

Stephen Silver described account of garda shooting as ‘lies, absolute bulls***’, court hears

Stephen Silver (46) from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo. Expand

Stephen Silver (46) from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Fiona Magennis

Stephen Silver, who is on trial accused of murdering a garda with his own gun, described an account of the shooting given by the man who was with him on the night as “lies, absolute bulls***”, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

During an interview with detectives two days after Garda Colm Horkan was shot and killed, extracts from a statement given by James Coyne were read to Mr Silver, who claimed the details provided by the witness were “completely incorrect”.

