Stealing €4 energy bar from Dublin café costs jobless man €200

A MAN who stole an energy bar worth less than €4 from a Dublin café has ended up paying €200 in court to avoid a theft conviction.

Paul Maher (29) had the case against him struck out after he paid the money to charity.

Maher, with an address at Valley Park Road, Finglas, pleaded guilty to theft.

Gda Sandra Lavin told Dublin District Court that the defendant went into the Food Room in Clontarf at 3.45pm on March 7 last year.

He picked up an energy bar worth €3.95 and left without paying.

The court heard that Maher had previous convictions for theft.

The defendant had a limited recollection of the incident, his barrister told the court.

He was not working at the moment and was worried about the implications of a conviction on his prospects.

Maher had brought a substantial sum of money to court and was asking to be left without a conviction.

Judge John Lindsay noted that the defendant already had convictions.

That did not preclude the court from not recording a conviction in this case, his barrister replied.

He also asked the judge to take account of the “relatively low value” of what was stolen.

Gardai had no objections to the case being dealt with in this way, the court heard.

Judge Lindsay struck the charge out, leaving Maher without a conviction after €200 was handed in to court to be donated to the Capuchin Day Centre.

