State to oppose bid by driver who caused death of Estlin Wall (3) to have licence restored early

Gordon Deegan

The State is to oppose a court bid by the driver whose careless driving caused the death of a three-year-old girl to have his driving licence restored early.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, counsel for Senan O’Flaherty (66) told Judge Francis Comerford that she will be making an application on behalf of Mr O’Flaherty for the restoration of his driving licence.

