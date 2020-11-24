State ‘risks €1bn bill’ if it loses hospitality sector pandemic lawsuit

Press Up Group claims claims it is entitled to an indemnity or compensation for its losses as a result of lockdown measures, which it claims are unconstitutional and a disproportionate interference in its property rights.

The State could face a €1bn bill from the hospitality sector if it loses a legal action over the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, a leading economist has warned.

The case is being taken by Press Up Group, one of the country’s largest hospitality businesses.

In proceedings against the Minister for Health, Minister for Finance and the State, the group claims it is entitled to an indemnity or compensation for its losses as a result of lockdown measures, which it claims are unconstitutional and a disproportionate interference in its property rights.

In a report commissioned by the hospitality group, economist Jim Power predicted the financial percussions for the State, if it fails to successfully defend the case, could be “severe” and result in a bill of up to €1bn from the hospitality sector.

The report argued for a move back to Level 2 restrictions from early December, saying anything less would effectively destroy what is its most important month of the year for the sector.

Mr Power also said the continuation of Level 5 restrictions through December would cost the exchequer around €300m in lost revenues, and over €120m in pandemic unemployment payments (PUP).

The report comes as the Government considers plans for lifting the Level 5 lockdown.

Retail, gyms and hairdressers are expected to reopen on December 1 but it is thought restaurants and pubs that serve food may have to wait for another week while wet pubs are unlikely to reopen before Christmas.

Press Up, which is controlled by businessmen Paddy McKillen Jr and Matt Ryan, claims in its lawsuit it could suffer €20m in losses as a result of Covid restrictions.

The group runs 55 hospitality businesses across Dublin, Cork and Westmeath, including The Workman’s Club, Elephant & Castle, The Stella Theatre and The Dean hotel, and employs around 1,800 people.

In his report, Mr Power said December usually accounts for around 30pc of the hospitality sector’s annual turnover and the impact would be “catastrophic” if serious restrictions are persisted with.

He argued current policy was driven by “circumstantial evidence rather than scientific evidence”.

Mr Power said an analysis of data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that of the 8,311 outbreaks or clusters since March, restaurants and cafes accounted for 39 or 0.4pc, hotels accounted for ten or 0.1pc, retail outlets accounted for 26 or 0.3pc, while private houses accounted for 6,228 or 75pc.

“Arguably, the forced restrictions on restaurants and hotels has forced people to socialise in the home, which is an uncontrolled environment,” he said.

“Policy should be directed towards getting people to interact where social distancing is possible, in as controlled an environment as possible, while accepting there is very little that is free of risk.”

Mr Power also cited a ‘Sunday Independent’ report which revealed a senior civil servant’s understanding "that there is no evidence of increased claims" for Covid illness benefits from the restaurants and hospitality sector.

The comment was made by Dr Orlaigh Quinn, the secretary general of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, in an email to other senior civil servants in mid-September.

"If community transmission is coming from those using restaurants/hospitality sector, we would expect to see it in those workforces," she wrote.

Mr Power outlined figures indicating the hospitality sector was disproportionately impacted by restrictions.

Of 350,072 people on the PUP in the week to November 17, the accommodation and food services sector accounted for 102,682 or 29.3pc.

Some 48.4pc of those in receipt of PUP that week were under the age of 34 and 25.5pc were under the age of 25.

“Many of those young people work in the hospitality sector and have been worst affected by the crisis,” said Mr Power.

The economist also warned that Government policy would drive thousands of workers out of the tourism sector on a permanent basis.

“Without skilled and experienced staff, and without adequate high-quality hospitality businesses, it will prove difficult to rebuild tourism, and restore its previous contribution to employment and the overall economy,” he said.

Online Editors