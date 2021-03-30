State open to privacy lawsuits over claims in dossier  

The State has been left open to lawsuits over claims the Department of Health covertly gathered confidential information about children with special needs who sued to gain access to educational supports.

Solicitors representing autistic children and their families say there could now be lawsuits against the Department of Health and the Department of Education for breach of privacy rights.

Doctors employed by the HSE could also face legal actions if it is shown they breached doctor-patient confidentiality.

The warning came after Shane Corr, a civil servant in the department, went public last week about the alleged practice.

In an RTÉ Investigates programme, he said confidential medical and educational information had been gathered by the department about children with special needs who took legal actions to get appropriate educational supports.

Dossiers were claimed to have been compiled in over 40 dormant cases as part of a strategy to defend the lawsuits.

According to the whistleblower, sensitive information on their siblings and their parents was also gathered.

A template letter for doctors, psychiatrists and social workers indicates they were explicitly told not to contact the plaintiffs about requests for information.

Solicitor Ernest Cantillon, who represents several families who battled the State for educational supports in the late 1990s and 2000s, said: “The families are pretty cross about the whole thing and are very annoyed about it. They just see it as heavy tactics.”

He said several clients had contacted his office since the programme trying to find out if they were among those affected.

“What we are saying to them is we don’t know but we can find out by making a GDPR request for whatever data the department has in respect of them and probe it further in that way,” he said.

Mr Cantillon said that if what the whistleblower was saying was correct, the families would have a “cast iron” case for breach of their confidentiality rights.

“It is hard to say what damages would be awarded. But I don’t think they would be trifling damages,” he said.

“If this was done in the context of litigation, it may well amount to an abuse of process. I think there would be a fairly stern view taken of it [by the courts].”

Solicitor Roger Murray SC, of Callan Tansey, who also represents families potentially affected, said privacy actions were now a possibility.

“Doctor-patient confidentiality and the right to have your private health information kept to yourself has always been part of Irish law and has always been part of the doctor-patient relationship,” he said.

“Lets be clear. If you see a doctor and they are employed by the HSE and are not your doctor, they still have a duty of confidentiality.”

Department of Health acting secretary general Robert Watt insisted last week the department had never unlawfully held sensitive medical and educational information of children involved in dormant court cases.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin ordered the setting up of a multi-disciplinary team to consider the issues raised.

A review conducted by a senior counsel following a protected disclosure by Mr Corr found the department’s practices to be entirely lawful, proper and appropriate. No breach of data protection laws was identified by the senior counsel, the department said.

