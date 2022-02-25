Gardaí at the scene of the Valentine’s Day fire in north Dublin

The former manager of the Stardust nightclub has initiated legal proceedings seeking to overturn a decision by the Dublin Coroner.

The move, which has the potential to further delay the upcoming inquests into the deaths of 48 people in a fire at the nightclub in 1981, has been greeted with deep disappointment by the families of those who died.

It comes after just days after coroner Dr Myra Cullinane refused an application from Eamonn Butterly for the exclusion of “unlawful killing” as a possible verdict in the inquests.

According to High Court records, Mr Buttlerly initiated the judicial review proceedings on Thursday.

He is seeking an order of certiorari in his action against Dr Cullinane, the Justice Minister, Ireland and the Attorney General. This is where a higher court reviews a decision made by a lower body.

Comment has been sought by Independent.ie from Mr Butterly’s solicitor Dómhnaill O’Scanaill.

Solicitor Darragh Mackin, whose firm Phoenix Law represents 47 families, said: “Our clients are deeply disappointed, but not surprised, that Mr Butterly has now sought to further challenge the potential verdicts of the jury.

“We have put the parties on notice that the families intend on robustly resisting this application to ensure that there is no further delay to the coronial process.

“The families have campaigned for over 40 years for the truth. They will not be deterred now by satellite litigation. We will see Mr Butterly in court.”

At a pre-inquest hearing, Mr Butterly sought to exclude “unlawful killing” as a possible verdict, arguing he could face claims for criminal or civil liability if such a verdict was returned.

However, Dr Cullinane rejected his application. She said ruling out any verdict prior to the hearing of evidence “would be manifestly to invert the prescribed process”.

Dr Cullinane said it was only after all evidence had been heard that findings could be made.

The coroner also said it was not within her power to investigate allegations of civil or criminal wrongdoing, although she does have the power and the duty to investigate acts or omissions which might in other settings be consistent with such allegations.

A start date for the inquests has yet to be announced, but it is thought it could last for between three and six months.

Families have long campaigned for inquests into the events of February 13 and 14, 1981.

A tribunal of inquiry headed by Mr Justice Ronan Keane previously found the fire was probably caused by arson. However, this conclusion was set aside in 2009.

In 2019, then Attorney General Seamus Woulfe directed the holding of fresh inquests.

Since then the holding of the inquests has been delayed by a number of legal issues.

A bill brought forward by Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan that would allow the inquest jury to be selected in the same manner as a court case passed second stage in the Seanad earlier this week.

At present jurors for inquests are selected by Gardaí, but the bill would see them selected through the electoral register.

Speaking in the Seanad, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that, in light of the concerns raised by the Stardust families, she is considering if appropriate amendments can be made to the law to make special provision for jury selection in this instance.

Campaigners have also called on the Government to ensure jurors can be paid during the inquest.