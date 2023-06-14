Stardust Fire witness saw flames ‘creep along the wall like a mushroom’, inquest hears

Forty-eight people died and 214 were injured in the Stardust fire. Photo: Tony Harris

Ryan Dunne

A witness who was working in the Stardust on the night of the blaze more than 40 years ago said he saw the flames “creep out along the wall like a mushroom”, an inquest has heard.