Stardust Fire witness saw flames ‘creep along the wall like a mushroom’, inquest hears
Ryan Dunne
A witness who was working in the Stardust on the night of the blaze more than 40 years ago said he saw the flames “creep out along the wall like a mushroom”, an inquest has heard.
Latest Courts
Stardust Fire witness saw flames ‘creep along the wall like a mushroom’, inquest hears
Judge refuses to order arrest of asylum seekers occupying building earmarked for elderly housing
Somali woman who was married aged 12 and fled war overturns refusal to let her children live in Ireland
Men charged over €1.3m drug seizure involved in ‘extremely sophisticated’ operation, court told
BREAKING | Former RTÉ cameraman Tony Byrne sentenced to 12 months in prison for sexual assault of stepdaughter
Woman ‘dragged ex-boyfriend’s new partner from a Dublin bus by hair in city attack’, court told
Mother-of-two who shoplifted €300 of Penneys items ‘wanted to get caught’
Wheatfield inmate accused of punching prison guard in jaw
Woman (59) with cervical cancer who pleaded with HSE to settle her case over alleged misreporting of smear slides dies
Man sexually assaulted nine different women including garda in Dublin city centre over three weeks
Top Stories
Brendan Fanning: Rap on knuckles not enough for Johnny Sexton’s enemies – they want him caught full in face with flying law book
Latest | Fans get chance to say public farewell to Christy Dignam ahead of private Dublin funeral
Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh votes against Government, back Sinn Féin motion for more pay for fire fighters
‘Thank you for being our sunflower’ – Tributes paid at funeral of Dublin teen Seán Murphy after e-bike tragedy
Latest NewsMore
BREAKING | Man in critical condition after Cork stabbing
Two men charged with the murder of Matt O’Neill (29) last Christmas
Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh votes against Government, back Sinn Féin motion for more pay for fire fighters
‘I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide’ – Nick Kyrgios
Leaving Cert: History higher level students could not mark centenary by tackling a civil war question
Woman who posed as man to kiss short-sighted teenage girl guilty of sexual assault
Man ‘faked his death before arriving to his funeral in a helicopter’
‘We put him on our radar’ – Rassie Erasmus delighted with Jean Kleyn’s Springbok switch
Fine Gael MEPs back proposal to give EU police force powers to use live facial recognition technology
Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction for second time