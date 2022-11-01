Stardust fire: ‘Please make a decision’ – families plead for ruling on judicial review holding up new inquests into 1981 tragedy

Relatives of the Stardust fire victims have pleaded for a judge to make a ruling on a legal challenge that is holding up the new inquests into the inferno, saying only 11 parents out of the 45 families affected are now alive and time is running out for them.

Initial investigations ruled that the cause of the fire was arson, a theory that was never accepted by bereaved families, who said it tarnished the reputations of the 48 people who died in the 1981 fire.

After decades of campaigning by the families, a process to hold new inquests into the disaster was granted by then attorney general Seamus Woulfe in 2019.

As the process was being established, former Stardust manager Eamon Butterly made an application to the Coroner’s Court to rule out unlawful killing as a possible inquest verdict.

His legal team had argued he could face allegations of criminal or civil liability if an unlawful killing verdict is reached by the jury.

But this application was refused by Dublin City Coroner Myra Cullinane.

In her ruling in February, she said “to rule out any verdict prior to the hearing of any evidence would be manifestly to invert the prescribed process”.

She said that it was only after all of the evidence was heard in the inquest that any findings could made.

Expand Close Gardaí at the scene of the Stardust nightclub fire in February 1981 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gardaí at the scene of the Stardust nightclub fire in February 1981

Mr Butterly then took a judicial review that delayed the inquests, and they cannot proceed until a ruling is made on the matter in the High Court.

There were High Court hearings in the case in July, and a ruling is now expected. The matter is due before the court again later this month but could be heard earlier or later depending on the judge’s workload.

Read More

Mr Justice Charles Meenan has said he would give his decision as soon as possible given the urgency of the matter.

How can you make a ruling on what might or might not be a verdict when no evidence has been heard?

But the group representing families of the victims of the fire say it is unlikely the inquests will begin this year.

“Since this judicial review came about, eight more family members, that is parents and siblings, have died. There are now only 11 parents left of the 45 families affected. The only family where both parents are still alive is Maurice and Phyllis McHugh who lost their only child Caroline in the fire,” said Antoinette Keegan, chairperson of the Stardust Victims’ Committee.

Ms Keegan lost two sisters, Mary and Martina, in the inferno.

Expand Close Stardust nightclub in Artane, Dublin, following the fire which killed 48 people on February 14, 1981. Photo: PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stardust nightclub in Artane, Dublin, following the fire which killed 48 people on February 14, 1981. Photo: PA Wire

“We don’t know why it is taking so long, and it is causing us a lot of anxiety and frustration. We urge the judge to please make a decision,” Ms Keegan said.

She added that the families who have campaigned for the new inquests intend to appeal if the High Court decides that a verdict of unlawful killing cannot be considered by the Coroner’s Court.

“How can you make a ruling on what might or might not be a verdict when no evidence has been heard?” asked Ms Keegan.

A second issue which had arisen was whether jury members would continue to be paid by their employers while the inquest hearings are ongoing.

Legislation had to be passed by both houses of the Oireachtas to confirm the matter in law, and this has now been completed.

In criminal trials there is provision for jury members to continue to be paid by their employers while sitting in often-lengthy trials, but there had been no such mechanism in place for the Coroner’s Court until the legislation in relation to the Stardust inquest was passed.

Much planning has been put in place in the holding of the new inquests, including 14 pre-inquest hearings to assess how the hearings will be held and what evidence can be heard.

The OPW had initially rented space in the RDS for the hearings, but that contract expired last year.

The venue has since been moved to the Pillar Room of Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital.