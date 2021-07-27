Stardust campaigners welcome fifth preliminary hearing into 1981 fire 

Antoinette Keegan, right, who lost her sisters Mary (19) and Martina (16) in the Stardust fire with her late mother Christine in 2016. Picture by Arthur Carron

After more than 40 years, the families of the 48 young people who died when a fire ripped through the Stardust ballroom on Valentine’s Day 1981 hope they may finally get the truth they are seeking.

Antoinette Keegan, whose sisters Mary and Martina died in the blaze which broke out at the pub in in Artane, north Dublin, said she and around 15 other family members of those who died will be attending the fifth preliminary hearing into the blaze that will take place from Wednesday to Friday this week at the RDS.

She said the timing of the hearing – ahead of an inquest into the fire by the Dublin District Coroner’s Court scheduled for October – is fitting as it takes place the same month in which her mother Christine died.

Christine Keegan was a vocal campaigner who fought for decades for a new inquiry into the inferno.

"My Ma fought for almost 40 years for truth and justice,” Ms Keegan told Independent.ie.

"This has to happen for her and Eugene Kelly,” she said. Mr Kelly was a key Stardust campaigner who passed away at the age of 62 in October, 2020.

He lost his brother Robert Kelly in the fire.

She said the hard graft both her mother and Mr Kelly have put in over the years is finally coming to fruition.

"This would never have happened if not for my Ma and Eugene Kelly,” she said.

The hearing will deal with various procedural issues before the inquest is held.

Ms Keegan said not all of the families of victims will be able to attend this week as many are out of town on holidays and they only received confirmation of the date by email this week.



