Stage hands claimed they were ‘blackballed’ by Vikings and Last Duel producer over trade union membership

A stage hand claimed he was “blackballed” and refused work after 16 years of building sets for the same production company after his union shop steward spoke out about labour practices to the Oireachtas.

However, in a decision published on Friday, the Workplace Relations Commission found it cannot rule on the complaint as it was brought outside the statutory timeframe.

Stephen Preston claimed he was told he was “too close” to an Irish Film Workers’ Association organiser and wouldn’t get work with the production house “ever again”.

His case is the one of two rejected by the Commission in decisions published today, which were the first of a series of 39 lodged by members of the independent trade union, the Irish Film Workers’ Association.

Stage hands Mr Preston and Nigel Murphy took claims under the Protection of Employees (Fixed-Term Work) Act 2003 against Metropolitan Films Productions Ltd of Ardmore Studios, Bray, Co Wicklow.

Both claimed they had work withdrawn on the basis of their trade union membership after their shop steward appeared at an Oireachtas committee in February 2018 and spoke out about an alleged practice of “blackballing” in the Irish film industry.

The shop steward, John Arkins, told the Oireachtas Committee on the Culture, Arts and the Media that workers were “penalised” if they “spoke out about issues”, the commission was told.

Ibec employer relations executive Ciaran Loughran, who appeared for Metropolitan, said it was the company’s position that the complaints had been submitted outside the statutory time limit and that neither of the men were employees of the company.

Liz Murray of the Irish Film Workers’ Association, who represented both men at adjudication hearings last December, said both had worked on multiple Metropolitan productions – Mr Preston since 2002, and Mr Murphy since 2016 – and that both were entitled to contracts of indefinite duration.

She submitted a list produced by a production manager following the conclusion of a local agreement on pay in 2012 which showed Mr Preston was second on the list of 60 stage hands available for work.

Ms Murray said it was implied that stage hands would “start in the order of their service on each new phase of production” and that their length of service was being recognised.

“Unlike other sectors where employees claim redundancy payments after being laid off, construction workers in the film sector expect to be re-employed when a new film or TV series goes into production,” she added.

She said this custom and practice was part of the implied terms of the two men’s relationship with Metropolitan – and the company had departed from it in the wake of the appearance by John Arkins, the IFWA shop steward, at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture Sports and the Gaeltacht on 13 February 2018.

At the hearing, Mr Arkins made allegations that the film industry engaged in a practice of “blackballing” workers, penalising them if they “spoke out about issues” and claimed employers in the sector failed to recognise employment legislation.

The union organiser said she and Mr Arkins were in talks with a director of Metropolitan, James Flynn, from Autumn 2018 to the spring of 2019.

But then in March 2019, a group of IFWA members wrote to her to resign from the union, she said, stating: “We feel that membership of IFWA will be detrimental to any future employment.”

Mr Preston gave evidence that the group of workers who quit the union “kept their jobs”.

Both Mr Preston and Mr Murphy said they expected to be re-employed by Metropolitan in late 2019 when production opened on Ridley Scott film The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver.

But when Mr Preston phoned the construction manager to ask why he hadn’t been given a start date he was told “he was too close to John [Arkins] and the IFWA”, he said.

He claimed he was then told he “wouldn’t be working with them ever again”.

Mr Murphy told the commission that in November 2019 he contacted his supervisor, the shop steward John Arkins, to ask about work on The Last Duel.

Mr Arkins told him “none of the IFWA crew who appeared before the JOC committee on Working Conditions and Development in the Film Industry were being returned to work,” he said.

He says he had heard construction work on the Vikings set had started back at the time of the hearing last December, but “someone was in his job who was never there before”.

Mr Murphy said the person who phoned them was one of the group who left the union and had been re-employed on the set.

Ms Murray, of the Irish Film Workers’ Association, said it was “because of that Joint Oireachtas Committee hearing” that Mr Arkins and others – including Mr Preston and Mr Murphy, lost their jobs.

Mr Loughran said it was Metropolitan’s position that in order to avail of the Section 481 tax relief scheme for film, it had to set up a designated activity company (DAC) as a wholly-owned subsidiary to produce and distribute the production.

“Once a film or TV programme is completed, the DAC is audited, a compliance report is submitted to the Revenue Commissioners and the DAC is dissolved,” he said.

The use of the DAC model is “not a circumvention of what would otherwise be employment rights” of people like the two stage hands.

“Due to the uncertain nature of the work” Mr Loughran said his client “does not employ full-time production crew such as painters, electricians or actors”.

He said it was “a freelance industry, not just for cast and crew but for producers also” and argued this set of practices was “underpinned by a specific statutory regime”.

He said Mr Preston had worked as an “independent contractor” for multiple single-purpose production companies established by Metropolitan, the last being from 19 July 2017 to 31 August 2017 for Badlands Three TV Productions DAC (‘Badlands 3’), set up in May that year.

The complainant’s position was that a Department of Social Protection investigation in 2020 had concluded he was an employee and not an independent contractor.

Ms Murray said it was “interesting to find” that Metropolitan, and not Badlands 3 DAC, was the legal entity appealing the department’s findings.

Mr Loughran said Mr Murphy last worked for Metropolitan Film subsidiary VK Six Productions DAC (‘Vikings 6’) under a fixed-term contract which started on 30 July 2018.

He said Mr Murphy received a week’s notice of the termination of his employment on October 5, 2018.

Mr Loughran argued that neither Mr Preston nor Mr Murphy were employees of Metropolitan Films and that both had submitted their complaints in December 2019, more than 12 months since they last worked with one of the company’s productions, which was outside the statutory time limit for a complaint to the WRC.

In twin decisions published this morning, the adjudicating officer Catherine Byrne found both men had bought their complaints more than 12 months after they finished up working on their last productions for Metropolitan.

This meant they fell outside both the normal statutory timeframe of six months to bring a complaint under the Fixed-Term Work Act and the extended time-frame of 12 months for exceptional circumstances – and that no application for an extension of the time limit had been made, she wrote.

Ms Byrne noted that both Mr Preston and Mr Murphy had indicated in their evidence that they believed they would be called back to work up until November 2019 – and that both alleged they had been penalised when they weren’t called up to work on The Last Duel that month.

But she said Mr Preston, as the second person on the stage hand list, “must have had a reasonable expectation that he would be called in to work sooner”.

She said it was apparent as early as September 2018 that the union had concerns about its members not being hired for the production of Vikings 6 and it had been open to Mr Preston to bring a complaint at that point or soon afterwards when he wasn’t re-hired.

Ms Byrne said the issue was “clearly on the union’s agenda” in October 2018 and as Mr Murphy was laid off from Vikings 6 in the same month “this was an opportune time” for him to submit a complaint”.

She said a further indication of the position for Mr Murphy came in March 2019 when the members of the construction crew which quit the union were re-hired.

Ms Byrne said she took the view Mr Preston had been dismissed in March 2019 and Mr Murphy in December 2018 or January 2019 – and that both had therefore taken their complaints outside the statutory time limits.

“It is statute-barred and I have no jurisdiction to conduct an enquiry,” she wrote in both cases.

She also noted that some 39 members of the IFWA in all had submitted complaints to the WRC under “various employment law statutes” between December 2019 and March 2020, and that the decisions published today were some of the first cases in the series to be heard.