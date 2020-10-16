Stab murder accused cried when asked about death, aunt tells court

The aunt of a Dubliner charged with murdering a homeless man described the victim as a friend of her nephew and recalled the then teenager crying when she asked him about the death.

Doreen (Donna) Dunbar was giving evidence to the Central Criminal Court yesterday in the trial of the now 20-year-old, who is charged with murder in a Dublin park.

Philip Dunbar has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Adam 'Floater' Muldoon in Butler Park, Jobstown Park, Tallaght, on June 22 or 23, 2018.

Stabbed

Mr Muldoon's body was found in the park on the morning of June 23. He had been stabbed 183 times.

Ms Dunbar told Pauline Walley, prosecuting, that she had gone to her mother's home on the morning that Mr Muldoon's body was found.

She had received a call about a body being discovered and her mother's home faced the park, she said.

She said the accused was there with another person and they left to go shopping in The Square.

When she heard later whose body had been found, she called the accused three times to see how he was.

"To see was he OK and did he know who did it," she said, describing Mr Muldoon as a friend of the accused.

"He said he hadn't heard anything."

The witness said she received a call from her mother that night, asking her to collect the accused as she thought he knew what had happened.

She did so and brought him back to her own home where she asked him if he knew anything.

"He answered that he didn't remember much from the night and started crying," she testified.

She said she knew then that he had to go to the garda station.

"I said if he knew anything or was involved, he had to go," she said.

Tablets

The witness said she took him first to his mother's house before she, her mother and the accused's pregnant sister accompanied him to Tallaght garda station.

The trial has already heard the teenager told gardaí he was involved in a murder.

"I know I killed him," he said. "I can't remember stabbing him. When I walked away, he was dead."

Mr Dunbar later said he had taken tablets and had been hearing voices in his head for weeks before the stabbing.

He also offered to show the officers where he had thrown the knife into a small lake. This lake was later drained and the knife recovered.

The trial continues before Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and five women.

