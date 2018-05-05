Sports fan attacked man in pub over Olympic sailing row

An avid sports fan who attacked a man in a pub with a baseball bat in a row over Olympic sailing has avoided a prison sentence.

An avid sports fan who attacked a man in a pub with a baseball bat in a row over Olympic sailing has avoided a prison sentence.

Plasterer Patrick O'Reilly (56) became enraged when other drinkers in the Kiltipper Inn in Tallaght, Dublin, began jeering him over his defence of the sport and Irish Olympic sailor Annalise Murphy.

O'Reilly left the pub and went to his home a few minutes' walk away. He grabbed a baseball bat and returned to the pub and attacked one of the customers involved in the row. Gda Cian Steers told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that O'Reilly struck Frank Shannon a number of times before others disarmed him. O'Reilly then left but handed himself into gardaí the following day.

Mr Shannon suffered a full depth hole in his upper lip. He has recovered but the injury has left a small but permanent scar. O'Reilly of Carrigmore View, Aylesbury, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Mr Shannon at the Kiltipper Inn on August 8, 2016. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful production of a baseball bat during a dispute.

The defence told the court that her client was an avid sports fan. He had drank about five pints. She said he and five other customers were at the bar watching the Olympics and the other men began ridiculing Ms Murphy and "minority sports".

The court heard the other men believed sailing was an elitist sport and should not be part of the Olympics. Heated words were exchanged and O'Reilly, who has two caps for Ireland in hockey, became infuriated. As he was leaving, the other men were laughing and jeering. "He saw red," the defence said. He knew his behaviour was inexcusable and was extremely remorseful, she said.

Judge Patrick Quinn said O'Reilly made a stupid decision on the night but he put his hands up immediately.

He suspended a 12-month prison sentence on condition that O'Reilly pay a sum of €1,000 to the victim.

Irish Independent