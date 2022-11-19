| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Spanish man remanded in custody over €2.36m cannabis seizure in Dublin

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Tom Tuite

A Spanish national has been remanded in custody following his arrest by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) over a €2.36m cannabis seizure in Dublin.

During a joint operation involving GNDOCB detectives and Revenue's Customs Service, a commercial storage facility in the north of the city was searched on Thursday.

Most Watched

Privacy