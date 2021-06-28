Soup run volunteer is a 'trusted, high-level' member of international drug gang, court told

28/6/2021 Jason Reed, 40yrs, of Maelduin, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin yesterday(Mon) .Pic: Collins Courts

28/6/2021 Jason Reed, 40yrs, of Maelduin, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin today (Mon) .Pic: Collins Courts

A volunteer with a Dublin soup run is a "trusted, high-level" member of an international drugs trafficking gang, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Jason Reed (40) was told he faces a "substantial custodial sentence" next week after pleading guilty to money laundering and possessing the proceeds of crime relating to almost €400,000.

Gardaí also gave evidence of seizing six high-end watches worth over €55,000 from the accused who has no source of income and hasn't paid PRSI since 2008.

Reed, of Maelduin in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, was arrested last year during a surveillance operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB ).

The non-jury court this morning heard that he was the primary target of a money laundering investigation into a transnational organised crime group.

Det Sgt Adrian Mulligan said that on May 11, 2020, a covert operation was put in place at the home of the accused who was "central" to the inquiry.

The investigator said Reed was observed leaving his house and driving to the Spar along the Donore Road in Drogheda.

He was seen pulling into the car park and before placing an item into a black Mercedes driven by a co-accused still before the court.

Reed was also seen taking a blue bag from his car and placing it into a white Hyundai driven by care worker Catherine Dawson.

Ms Dawson (44), of Betaghstown Wood in Bettystown, Co Meath, previously received a fully suspended prison term after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Det Sgt Mulligan said the three vehicles were intercepted and the money recovered. The blue bag Reed had placed in Ms Dawson's car was searched and found to contain €289,770 and £65,025 (€70,207) in cash.

The court heard Reed's vehicle was seized and when examined was found to have been fitted with a secret compartment between the rear seats to hide criminal proceeds. This compartment, the court heard, was operated with a remote fob found in the car.

A further €32,330 in cash was discovered in the accused's home. Det Sgt Mulligan said that five high-end watches – four Rolex and one Ottoma – were found with a combined value of €51,100, along with an encrypted phone.

An associated search of a mobile home in Courtown, Co Wexford, linked to the accused was also carried out.

The three judges were told that a pink Rolex watch worth €3,500 was recovered while the caravan had been purchased for €17,500 in cash.

The senior detective said that Reed had no source of income, and that the assets recovered were "out of sync with his source of means". He added that the accused has not paid PRSI since 2008.

Det Sgt Mulligan told Garett Baker BL, prosecuting, that Reed was the target of the operation.

He described him as a "trusted high-level member" and "central to the movement of cash" for a transnational criminal gang involved in drugs and firearms trafficking, as well as money laundering.

The investigator added that the encrypted phone and the secret car compartment "fits with his role" in the organisation and that Reed "was at a very high level" in this investigation.

Under cross-examination from Patrick McGrath SC, defending, Det Sgt Mulligan accepted that the defendant was courteous when dealing with gardaí and has abided by his bail conditions since being charged.

The non-jury court was told Reed has no relevant previous convictions, and that he is a father to three children all under the age of 18.

Mr McGrath said his client was raised by his grandparents and left school at 15 before working as a plasterer.

References were also handed in from a Dublin-based soup charity, Friends Helping Friends, with whom Reed has worked with every Christmas for the past five years.

Counsel said that since the pandemic began, the charity has been operating on a more regular basis. Photographs of the charity's founder with Reed outside the Central Bank were also handed in.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh, said the court would take into account his early guilty plea and the absence of previous convictions.

However, he said they were "very serious offences", and that his wealth was "not backed up at all by any legitimate income".

Mr Justice Hunt said a substantial custodial sentence was inevitable and remanded Reed in custody until next Monday for sentencing.