'Sorry I hurt your mam' - Patricia O'Connor murder accused told partner, trial hears

A DAUGHTER of Patricia O’Connor said her partner began crying and told her “I’m sorry, but I hurt your mam’ before he went to tell gardai he had killed and dismembered her.

Louise O’Connor said in a garda statement that murder accused Kieran Greene told her he had “panicked” after her mother lashed out at him with a hurl and said “I have to hand myself in, I can’t live with this.”

She said in her statement she was "stunned" and thought it was a "sick joke."

A Central Criminal Court jury was hearing evidence in the trials of Mr Greene (34), who is accused of killing Ms O’Connor (61), and three other people who are charged with impeding the murder investigation.

20/01/20 (L-R) Keith Johnston (43), of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24, and Stephanie OConnor (22), of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin, leaving court. PIC: Collins Courts

The grandmother's remains were found scattered in 15 parts at nine locations over a 30km-wide area in the Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, 2017.

She had died from blunt force trauma to the head caused by at least three blows with a solid implement.

Mr Greene denies murdering Patricia O’Connor, the mother of his then-partner Louise, at the house they shared at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, on May 29, that year.

Louise O'Connor (41), her daughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), and Louise O'Connor's ex-partner, Keith Johnston (43) all deny acting to impede Mr Greene’s apprehension or prosecution.

Stephanie O’Connor is alleged to have disguised herself as her grandmother on the night of her alleged murder to pretend that she was still alive, while her mother Louise is accused of agreeing to this.

Keith Johnston is alleged to have assisted Mr Greene in buying implements to use in the concealment of Patricia O’Connor’s remains, and to have refurbished the bathroom at the house to destroy or conceal evidence.

Today, Garda Andrew Quinn said he was on duty in the public office at Rathfarnham Garda Station on June 1, 2017 when two men came to the counter at 6pm - Richard O’Connor and Augustine, known as “Gus” O’Connor, the son and husband of Patricia O’Connor.

They reported her as a missing person and he entered this in the Pulse system.

Gda Quinn contacted women’s refuges, which “came to naught” and then phoned Louise O’Connor and kept in contact with her over the next week. He kept her updated and the possibility of the family providing a photograph and making the fact that she was missing public was discussed.

Patricia O’Connor’s bank card had not been used since May 29, he said.

On June 12, Gda Quinn was again on duty in the station when he became aware that Kieran Greene was in the station “claiming to have killed and dismembered the body of Patricia O’Connor.”

Later that night, he went to an address at The Park, Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght and took a statement from Louise O’Connor.

In her statement, she said she lived at the house at Mountainview Park with her parents, her partner of 10 years Kieran Greene and her five children.

She had lived there all her life and her mother had left when Louise O’Connor was five or six and moved back in about 16 years ago, she told gardai.

The previous July, her mother had retired from her job at Beaumont Hospital and since then, she had been “extremely hard to live with”, she said.

Her mother had been “always irritated," “constantly giving out” and “arguing about stupid things,” she said.

On the night she went missing, there had been arguments about receipts her mother would not give her and about car insurance.

Her mother “went mad”, “tried to hit me with a teapot,” and was shouting at Mr Greene, she said.

There was also an argument because her mother was “smoking weed,” her regular supplier had none and Louise O’Connor refused to go out to get some.

She said she brought her father and children to the park to get out and Mr Greene stayed in the house.

When she returned, Mr Greene opened the door to them. He was shaking and seemed “stressed out,” she continued.

He told her her mother was worse and she was like a “raving lunatic.”

He told her he had been having a shower and had not locked the door properly when her mother walked in on him and they had a row, Patricia O'Connor screaming that she could not go to the toilet in her own house and that “the men in the house were pathetic excuses for men.”

Louise O’Connor said her father was still in the park at this stage. Her mother was “storming around the house,” banging and making noise, she said. She heard a door slam and looked out and could see her mother “up the road”, and she “seemed to have a bag with her.

This was around 9pm and her mother was heading in the “general direction of Nutgrove” when she last saw her.

Before she left, her mother had said “I’ll be back when that bastard pops his clogs and I get what’s mine,” Louise O’Connor continued in her statement.

Her father came back at around 9.30pm and she told him what happened, she said.

That night she “was wrecked with all that had been going on” and she slept upstairs while Mr Greene slept downstairs on the couch.

She played solitaire on her phone and fell asleep quickly and did not think she woke at all that night. When she got up at around 7am, she said, Kieran Greene was in the bathroom, getting ready to paint it.

“My mam had been on at him to paint the bathroom,” she said in the statement.

He said he was going to get a few jobs done before her mother got back.

Keith Johnston, her ex-partner was helping Mr Greene and the two got on well, she said.

After her mother had left on her brother Richards’s birthday “we were all so annoyed with mam and the way she was behaving,” she said.

On the Thursday, they decided to go to the gardai because of the way her mother had left.

Her father reported it and as the week went on, “we became worried about mam,” she said.

Mr Greene seemed to be getting very stressed and irritated.

Then, she said, “this evening, Kieran lost it, he was crying and hugging the kids and saying, if you do something wrong, you have to face up to it.”

“He told me ‘I’m sorry but I hurt your mam. I didn’t mean to, she was lashing out at me with a hurl,” Louise O’Connor told gardai.

She said he told her he took the hurl off her mother and “the next thing we were on the floor.”

She told gardai he said: “I don’t know what happened. I panicked, I’m sorry.”

He told her her mother had returned after she went out that night, she said.

“I didn’t know what to think,” her statement continued. “I thought it was a sick joke. He said ‘I have to hand myself in, I can’t live with this.’ I was stunned, I asked him where it happened and he said, in the bathroom.”

Cross-examined by Conor Devally SC, for Mr Greene, Gda Quinn said it was indicated to him in the missing person report that Patricia O'Connor had left home before. Gus O'Connor had indicated to him he had "no relationship" with his wife at the time.

Earlier, Garda Sergeant Patrick Carroll told Gerardine Small BL, prosecuting, he had overall responsibility for the search around the Military Road in the Dublin Mountains between June 11 until June 14, after the remains of Ms O'Connor were found on June 10.

He was also present at a search of the house at Mountainview Park on June 21 in which a “considerable number of items” were seized, in particular an Alcatel phone box, a black suitcase and a pair of brown caterpillar boots found in an upstairs bedroom.

Two pairs of green wellington boots were found outside at the side of the house.

Sgt Carroll was involved in the search at the field in Wexford where Patricia O’Connor’s body was allegedly buried before being dug up.

Nothing of evidential value was found in this search.

He was part of the search at the Dodder Valley Linear Park on January 2, 2018 and found a small hatchet with an orange handle in undergrowth at the edge of the river.

A colleague found a hacksaw.

Det Gda Colm Lawlor of the fingerprint section of the garda technical bureau said he assisted in the bagging of human body parts found in the Wicklow Mountains between June 11 and 14. He took possession of a knotted black refuse sack which had contained the head and hands. Later that evening, he took finger and palm impressions and searched the national fingerprint database but no matches were found.

During a search at the house at Mountainview Park on June 15, he examined for finger or palm marks in blood but none were found. He took possession of a black refuse sack from the shed.

Again at the house, on June 20, a receipt from Homebase, Nutgrove Shopping Centre was found in a bin in the living area. This was for a five-metre cover mat and grout and it was dated May 30, 2017 at 12.33pm.

A second receipt was located in the top drawer of a plastic storage unit in the front bedroom - this was from B&Q, Tallaght and was for tow gloves, three saws and a cover sheet. This was dated June 9, 2017 at 4.32pm.

A third receipt found in the storage unit was from Homebase on June 5, 2017 at 1.56pm. This was for “coffee cream” and “super PVA”, worth a combined €45.

A fourth receipt was from Woodies in Tallaght and this was at dated 5.13pm on June 9. It was for two axes and 10-piece blades, costing a total of €31.95.

Also in the plastic storage unit was a fifth receipt, from Shoezone, The Square, Tallaght, at 4.49 on June 9, for two pairs of green wellington boots at a total of €25.98.

The sixth receipt found was from Boots, Nutgrove Shopping Centre at 6.28pm on June 9, for a 24-pack of solpadeine and Vick’s Vaporub, at €12.98.

The seventh receipt was from Eurogiant, Nutgrove at 7.40pm on June 9, for two packets of Huggies baby wipes and I pack of household gloves, at a total of €3.50.

He examined the black refuse bag that the head and hands were found in and no identifiable finger or hand marks were developed.

The trial continues before the jury and Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

Online Editors