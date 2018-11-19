A third man has been charged with the murder of David “Daithi” Douglas, who was shot dead in a shop in Dublin’s south inner city in 2016.

'Sorry for his loss, if that means anything' - Man charged with murder of David 'Daithi' Douglas

Gareth Brophy (24) said "sorry for his loss, if that means anything" when he was charged, a court heard today.

He was remanded in custody, to appear in court again this Friday.

Mr Brophy, from the south inner city but of no fixed address appeared in Dublin District Court this morning charged with murdering Mr Douglas (55) at Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8 on July 1, 2016.

Two other men have already been before the courts over Mr Douglas’ killing - Freddie Thompson (37) was convicted and jailed for life for murder at the Special Criminal Court in August.

Nathan Foley (19) has also been charged with murder and his case is still before the courts.

Detective Garda Niall Godfrey said he arrested Mr Brophy at Barn House pub in Dolphin’s Barn at 11.58pm last night and brought him to Kevin Street Garda Station.

He was charged at 2.54am this morning and in reply after caution, he said: “Sorry for his loss, if that means anything.”

He was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Det Gda Godfrey said he was in possession of the directions of the DPP, and they were for the accused to be sent for trial. Mr Brophy could be sent forward on a signed plea of guilty “should this arise,” the garda said.

Defence solicitor Jenny McGeever applied for free legal aid, saying she had submitted a statement of the defendant’s financial means to the court and did not think there were any garda objections.

Det Gda Godfrey confirmed there were no objections.

Judge Dermot Simms remanded the defendant in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on November 23, for the preparation of a book of evidence.

No application for bail was made as bail on a murder charge can only be granted in the High Court.

The accused, wearing a grey hooded top, blue jeans and walked into court smiling and greeted family members in the public gallery.

He stood with his arms folded at first, then held behind his back and occasionally spoke to his solicitor.

At the end of the brief proceedings, he said “go on… love yous” to family members and blew them a kiss.

He has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge.

