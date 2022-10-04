A SON of independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has appealed against an assault conviction following an alleged Christmas fracas in Kenmare five years ago.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae (26), who had been sentenced to eight months suspended, has challenged his conviction for assault causing harm before Tralee Circuit Appeals Court.

His appeal - which will take two days - opened in Tralee on Tuesday.

His counsel, John Berry BL, said his client was vehemently denying the matter.

However, another son of the Kerry TD, Kevin Healy-Rae (25), withdrew his appeal against the assault conviction before Judge Francis Comerford.

Kevin Healy-Rae had his seven-month suspended sentence affirmed by the court.

A friend of the brothers, Malachy Scannell (36), also withdrew his appeal to an assault causing harm conviction.

He also had his six-month suspended sentence affirmed by Judge Comerford.

The judge adjourned the matters as he said he felt bonds were appropriate given the suspensions involved.

Councillor Healy-Rae Jnr, Kevin Healy-Rae (25) and Malachy Scannell were convicted three years ago of assaulting a British tourist over a queue-jumping incident at a Kenmare chip van on December 28, 2017.

Both had confirmed appeals, via their solicitor Padraig O'Connell, within hours of their convictions.

Kerry Circuit Appeals Court had listed the cases in 2020 but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and disruption to court lists, the cases have been delayed until now.

Two days have been set aside by Tralee Circuit Appeals Court from Tuesday to deal with the cases this week.

Judge Comerford was told that only Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae's appeal was proceeding - with the appeals by Kevin Healy-Rae and Malachy Scannell being formally withdrawn.

The appeal came after a British tourist, whose wife had objected to Kevin Healy-Rae jumping the chip van queue, suffered serious facial injuries in the incident including a broken nose.

It was claimed before Kenmare District Court in November 2019 that, when initially challenged over jumping the queue, Kevin Healy-Rae replied: "This is my town - and this is my chip van."

Kevin Healy-Rae insisted to investigating gardaí that the incident was politically motivated and that there are people all over Ireland who hate his family.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr, Kevin Healy-Rae and their friend, Scannell, had vehemently denied a number of assault charges before Kenmare District Court.

However, they were convicted on all charges by Judge Dave Waters after extensive witness evidence was heard and CCTV security camera footage was viewed from around Kenmare town centre.

Judge Waters warned during sentencing that the men would have been going to prison but for the fact none of the trio had previous convictions.

The judge said the entire case hinged on witness credibility and CCTV footage from the AIB branch in Kenmare.

Judge Waters said he found British tourist, Kieran James, to be "an extremely credible witness" who had "no axe to grind" with the brothers or their friend.

The evidence against the brothers and their friend was, he said, "quite compelling."

He noted that Jackie Healy-Rae had the opportunity to take his younger brother, who was intoxicated, away from the scene but did not do so and, instead, became "the third man in”.

Judge Waters also noted the CCTV footage which showed the Healy-Rae group charging up the street towards the other group after the initial incident had calmed.

"It was quite clear… the three were together in a group running up the street towards the other individuals" where the secondary assaults occurred.

He said he was "absolutely satisfied" that the assaults had occurred as the State argued.

Both brothers have an address at Sandymount in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

Scannell of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, is a close friend of the brothers.