Son of Sinn Féin TD spat at garda and 'squared up' threateningly to another after taxi fare dispute, court hears

Fearghal O Snodaigh (24) became aggressive and heavily resisted arrest in a drunken episode at a north Dublin garda station, a court heard.

Judge Ann Ryan described his behaviour as “utterly unacceptable” but said she would leave him without a criminal record if he takes part in a restorative justice programme.

Dublin South Central TD Aengus O Snodaigh and his wife Aisling Ni Dhalaigh were both in court to support their son, along with the accused’s fiancee.

Aengus O Snodaigh,TD

Fearghal O Snodaigh, with an address at Naas Road, Dublin 8, admitted assaulting Gda Niall Carolan at Ballymun Garda Station by spitting at him.

He also pleaded guilty to obstructing Gda Carolan and using threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour in the incident on February 28 last year.

He had initially denied the charges and the case had been due to go to trial in the non-jury Dublin District Court. However, today he changed his plea to guilty.

Garda Sergeant Damian Beakey said O Snodaigh entered the garda station with a taxi driver and there was an issue over a disputed fare. The accused was extremely intoxicated and "aggressive with gardai from the start,” Sgt Beakey said.

He “squared up to” one garda in a threatening manner and “resisted heavily” as he was restrained and arrested.

O Snodaigh was brought into the custody foyer, where he refused to co-operate and give his personal details to the jailer. He was immediately brought to a cell where his aggression continued. He refused to take off his belt and “spat out at” Gda Carolan, Sgt Beakey said.

The gardai managed to search the accused and placed him in the cell.

He was charged and released into the custody of his father.

Sgt Beakey agreed with defence barrister Emer Ni Chuagain that O Snodaigh, who had no prior convictions, was unlikely to come before the courts again.

The accused had €500 to donate to charity in court and the gardai nominated the stillbirth association, Feileacain.

Ms Ni Chuagain submitted medical documentation setting out a “context” to the offences, which happened after a “difficult incident” which O Snodaigh was struggling to deal with.

Testimonials were also given to the court that “speak to the type of man that he is.”

“He is genuinely very sorry about the incident,” Ms Ni Chuagain said, adding that it was “out of character.”

Alcohol was a factor in what happened and the accused would not normally drink as much as he did on the night, she continued. He had an “unusual level of alcohol”, and had since reduced his consumption “significantly.”

He never wanted to put himself in that situation again.

The accused had a degree from DIT and was studying for a Masters in Trinity college. His thesis was due next June and he planned to go to the US on a graduate visa.

O Snodaigh had good employment prospects and criminal convictions would have a detrimental effect on that, Ms Ni Chuagain said.

He was also committed to charitable work.

“You are obviously a very bright young man with a very good future ahead of you,” Judge Ryan told O Snodaigh. “The incident itself was appalling and your behaviour was completely and utterly unacceptable.”

The court heard Gda Carolan did not wish to give victim impact evidence.

Judge Ryan said engaging with restorative justice would give the accused time to reflect on his behaviour and its effects.

She said she would strike the charges out if a report from the programme is positive, and adjourned the case to next February.

