Son of Patricia O'Connor tells trial his sister Louise did not want mother reported as missing person

PATRICIA O’Connor’s son has said when he and his father agreed to go to the gardai days after she went missing, his sister Louise “didn’t want us to report it.”

Richard O’Connor also told a Central Criminal Court jury his sister “wore the trousers” in her relationship with murder accused Kieran Greene, who was “something of a fool and a moron.”

He said when he later spoke with Mr Greene, there “wasn’t a budge out of” his sister’s partner, who handed himself in to gardai the next day and told them he had killed and dismembered Patricia.

Mr O’Connor was giving evidence for the prosecution in the joint trial of four people who are charged over the grandmother-of-seven's death in 2017.

Kieran Greene (34), then-partner of Louise O’Connor, is charged with murder.

Stephanie O'Connor, Keith Johnston and Louise O'Connor are all accused of impeding the investigation into the death of grandmother-of-seven Patricia O'Connor. They all deny the charges against them.

Patricia O’Connor (61) was allegedly murdered on May 29, 2017 at the house at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham she shared with family including Louise, Stephanie and Mr Greene.

Her remains were found scattered in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, that year.

Richard O’Connor today took the stand and said Louise was his sister and Stephanie was his niece and he had not lived at the family home for 12 years or more.

He agreed with prosecutor Roisin Lacey SC that “there wasn’t always a happy atmosphere in that home.”

“There was a fair bit of friction,” he said. Asked what that was rooted in, he said: “it stemmed from Louise and her family living in the home and not keeping the usual upkeep of the house.”

Ms Lacey asked if anything had been done to improve that in terms of Louise and her family moving out.”

“No,” he replied.

Louise had been on the housing list, “waiting for a free house of some sort since Stephanie was born,” he said.

His mother retired from her job at Beaumont Hospital in 2016 and she “was at home more often, she was able to actually see what was being done and what wasn’t being done.”

She would be tidying up when she came home, he continued.

“There wasn’t enough being done for the amount of them in the house,” he said. “It put a strain on her constantly, she just wanted to relax and retire and enjoy her garden… she was cleaning up after them.”

In the time before she died, “lots of stresses and strains were coming up and showing themselves, she was under a lot of pressure, it seemed.”

“I seen my mam giving out, saying ‘move your lazy arses’, or tidying up after the kids,” he said.

Most of that was directed at Louise, he said, because Kieran “did a little bit” and “my mam thought Kieran contributed a bit more.”

“I was always stuck in the middle, the middle man.”

Ms Lacey asked if he noticed any change in his mother’s behaviour.

He said he had not been over to visit in some time as “everyone was sick”.

He “constantly” gave Louise advice.

“I told her to give up this dream of a free house, get out, rent a place and if she did that, her relationship with my mam would have improved,” Mr O’Connor said.

May 30 was his birthday and when he had no contact from his mother to wish him a happy birthday, he contacted Louise on May 31. His mother had no phone and that was the only way he could contact her.

“That is when she informed me that my mam had left with a suitcase and run off somewhere after an argument,” he said.

She told him the argument was about insurance on his mother’s silver Toyota Corolla, which Kieran Greene drove and there had been a crash of some sort.

“She said she had stormed out of the house in anger but she didn’t see her but heard her shouting abuse like, I’ll be back when my father’s dead, or when that oul fella pops his clogs,” he told the court.

This referred to his father Gus O’Connor, he said.

In relation to Mr Greene, Louise and their family living at the house, he said his father was not the kind of person to give someone a “kick in the arse” and send them in the right direction, so he was “quite happy” with them staying there.

He was asked to describe his mother.

“She was a straight shooter and if you were in the wrong, she would tell you you were in the wrong, if you needed a kick in the arse she would give you a kick in the arse,” he said.

Louise had told him she was in the bathroom when their mother was leaving and she went out on the road to have a look.

He was “worried” when his mother was missing. Louise had all the phone numbers for Patricia’s relatives in her native Kilkenny and he straight away advised Louise to ring them to see had they heard from her.

Mr O’Connor said he had “no idea” where she might have been.

On June 1, he went to the house, and Louise, their father and Kieran Greene were there. Ms Lacey asked if an agreement was reached that Patricia should be reported missing.

“I agreed with my father, Louise didn’t want us to report it,” he replied.

Ms Lacey asked if Kieran Greene was in the house at the time.

“He was, he didn’t say a thing,” he replied.

On June 11, he said, he had gone to the house and walked to Nutgrove Shopping Centre with Mr Greene. Asked about their conversation, Mr O’Connor said he was giving out because there had been no contact from his mother. He was worried about his mother and “querying” about it.

“There wasn’t a budge out of him,” he said of Mr Greene.

Ms Lacey asked what Mr Greene’s mood was like.

“His mood is always the same… very plain,” he said.

His own relationship with Mr Greene “would have been amicable enough,” he said.

A series of CCTV clips from outside the house at Mountainview Park was shown to Mr O’Connor and the jury.

He recognised a person coming in the back door of the house at 10.05pm on May 29 - the date of his mother’s alleged murder - as his niece Stephanie O’Connor.

She was again closing the back door a minute later, he said.

He recognised himself, his father, Mr Greene and Mr Johnston in a clip at the back of the house at 7.27pm on June 1 - the day it was decided to report his mother missing.

In cross-examination, Conor Devally SC, for Mr Greene, said he appreciated the subject matter brought back “appalling memories” for Mr O’Connor.

Mr O’Connor said he had been told since his mother’s retirement there were arguments “continuing all the time and there was nothing being done in the house.”

Asked about “distressing things” that had been said about his mother verbally lashing out at the children, he said: “I never heard any of that.”

Mr Devally put it to him he had told gardai Mr Greene was “something of a fool and a moron.”

“Yeah I was describing him,” Mr O’Connor replied.

“He was more like that than anyone else in the house,” Mr Devally said.

“Yeah,” he replied.

Asked about the “interaction” in the back garden on June 1, Mr Devally said Mr Greene appeared on the CCTV to be “slightly out of the conversation.”

Mr O’Connor agreed Mr Greene was listening more than contributing and might take a “back seat.”

His father “seemed normal enough” when they made the report at Rathfarnham Garda Station, he said.

Mr Devally asked about his conversation with Mr Greene on June 11 - Mr O’Connor had told gardai “he never f**king blinked.”

“If you are ascribing to Mr Greene a certain level of foolishness, was Louise sharper than he was?” Mr Devally said.

“She would be cute enough, yeah,” he replied.

Mr Devally asked who wore the trousers.

“Louise wore the trousers, yeah,” he said.

Mr O’Connor had described his mother as “a bit of a doer, who would get stuck in,” and she was “a Kilkenny woman, she hated laziness.”

She was an active person and was physically very competent, he had told gardai. Mr Devally asked if his mother had been “relatively stocky” and Mr O’Connor said: “no, she was strong but she was very small.”

He agreed that Louise had moved back into the house with the children when she got the keys back. Gus O’Connor had gone to stay at Keith Johnston’s mother’s house for a few days.

“Then he came up to my house,” Mr O’Connor said. “He’s still there.”

Cross-examined by Louise O'Connor's barrister Michael Bowman SC, he said she had told him "there's no need to involve the guards."

"I said I don't care, I'm going down, even if I have to go down myself," he said.

It struck him as unusual, he said, and "my mam wouldn't just run off for no reason."

He agreed he did not mention this in his garda statement.

It was put to him he did not mention Louise at all in the statement when he described going to the house on June 1, before reporting his mother missing.

"As far as I knew, Kieran had done something to my mother and I was dealing with that situation," he said. "If I had an inkling there was something else, I would have tried to include every word, but I had no inkling at that time.

He told the jury Louise and her children moved back into the house after the garda investigation but had since been evicted by his father, who decided to sell it.

Asked by Garnet Orange SC, for Stephanie O'Connor, if he played any role in the eviction, Richard O'Connor said it was his father's decision.

"I would have said it's not right for someone to move a family into where my mother was murdered," he added.

The trial continues.

