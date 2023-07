Son of murdered INLA chief Dominic McGlinchey claims State did not investigate parents’ killings properly

Dominic Óg McGlinchey’s father was shot dead after making a phone call in 1994, and his mother Mary was murdered by gunmen who burst into their home while she was bathing her children

INLA chief of staff Dominic ‘Mad Dog’ McGlinchey

Tim Healy Yesterday at 19:40