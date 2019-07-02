A SON of former politician Ivor Callely is to stand trial accused of attacking a man with an ignited firework in Copper Face Jacks.

A SON of former politician Ivor Callely is to stand trial accused of attacking a man with an ignited firework in Copper Face Jacks.

Son of former TD Ivor Callely accused of attacking man with ignited firework in Copper Face Jacks

Oliver Callely, 27, with an address at Seamount Road, Malahide Dublin, was charged today and appeared before Judge Patricia Harney at Dublin District Court.

He was charged with assault causing harm to man at the popular nightclub on Dublin’s, Harcourt Street, on September 6, 2015, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He was also accused of an offence under the Explosives Act alleging that he threw, directed or propelled an ignited firework at the alleged injured party.

Ex-junior minister Ivor Callely. Picture: Andrew Phelan

Following extradition from the United States he was charged at Pearse Street Garda station in Dublin this morning and he was brought to court.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Garda Niall Murray.

He told Judge Harney that Mr Callely “made no reply” to either charge after caution.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment meaning his case will be dealt with in the Circuit Court.

Mr Callely, dressed in a white shirt, navy trousers and brown shoes, remained silent during the hearing and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda Murray told Judge Harney this matter went back a number of years. Directions were sought and he had engaged with Callely who allegedly missed appointments with the garda and then went to America.

He said the defendant was aware of the matter and his mother had been contacted about the situation. He said Mr Callely “has a life made for him there, he has a girlfriend there”.

Detective Garda Murray agreed with defence solicitor Michael Hanahoe that Mr Callely had told him he planned to go to America, however, he said he thought he was going for a holiday.

He also accepted he had missed one of the appointments with Mr Callely.

Mr Hanahoe put it to him that he agreed to return, voluntarily. The detective replied that he was arrested on June 5 and was in custody in America pending his return to Ireland.

The court heard he still had his visa but he had surrendered his passport.

Pleading for bail, the solicitor said his client was willing to sign on at a Garda station daily and there was no risk he would leave. Money could be lodged and some of Mr Callely’s family were in court, he said.

His mother and a sister were in public gallery during the hearing.

Judge Harney set bail at €5,000 and ordered that €2,500 had to be lodged. Mr Hanahoe said his client’s sister could deal with that.

A book of evidence was served on him and the judge made an order sending him forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on July 26.

As a condition of bail he was ordered to surrender his passport and not apply for new one, provide gardai with a contact mobile phone number within 24 hours, reside at the address he gave to the court and sign on daily at Malahide Garda station.

He was told he must notify the prosecution if he intended to use an alibi in his defence and an order was made for gardai to hand over copies of video evidence to his solicitor.

Online Editors