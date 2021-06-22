Son charged with murder of dad at home on Father’s Day 

The son of a man who was stabbed to death on Sunday night has been charged with his murder at a sitting of Tallaght district court.

Gareth Sheeran (30), with an address at Carriglea View in Firhouse, Dublin, was charged with the murder of his father Harry Sheeran at the same address.

Wearing a black t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and runners, Mr Sheeran did not speak during the short court case.

Detective Garda Austin Larkin, of Rathfarnham garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, saying he arrested Sheeran at 10.25pm last night, and that he was charged at 11.08pm by Sergeant Eamon O’Neill.

The court heard that Mr Sheeran made no reply when charged.

Mr Sheeran’s solicitor, Andrew Vallely, requested that his client receive any medical treatment necessary while in custody and this was recommended by Judge Patricia McNamara who then remanded Sheeran in custody at Cloverhill prison until next Tuesday where he will will appear in court via video link.

Free legal aid for Mr Sheeran was granted.

Because he was charged with murder, Mr Sheeran could not apply for bail as with a murder charge such as application can only be made through the High Court.

Harry Sheeran (65), a carpenter by trade, had lived in Firhouse for decades and was known by neighbours and friends as a gentle giant as he was 6ft 4ins tall.

Mr Sheeran was known affectionately by the nickname of the BFG, or Big Friendly Giant, in his local pub The Speaker Conolly, where he would socialise occasionally.

Mr Sheeran had separated from his wife many years ago but both were said to be on good terms. He had two grown up children. His daughter emigrated to Canada some years ago.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Brian Lawlor said he knew the victim quite well, and would often chat with him in the local pub.

“He was very politically astute, and was an obliging sort of a man. Sometimes if an elderly constituent approached me for help with a simple bit of DIY I would ask him to go around and he would sort them out. He wouldn’t be shouting about it or anything.

"He was a quiet man,” he said.