Son 'beat up his mother for not cleaning their bathroom', court told

A court heard music manager Christopher Doherty (37) admitted he had previously slapped his vulnerable and frail mother (74) "like a bold child" and that pushing her was "easy."

He was granted bail subject to strict conditions after he was arrested and brought before Dublin District Court.

Judge Patricia McNamara remanded him in custody with consent to bail for a week for the directions of the DPP.

Mr Doherty is accused of assault causing harm to his mother at their home in Mitchel House, Appian Way, Ranelagh, in the early hours of last Wednesday.

Gda Colm Enright told Judge McNamara that the accused replied "I disagree" when he was charged and cautioned.

Objecting to bail, Gda Enright said he was called to the apartment following a complaint from a neighbouring resident.

It was alleged the accused ass- aulted his mother by punching her around the head, causing bleeding from her ear lobe and bruising and swelling to her head.

She was taken to St Vincent's Hospital by ambulance and "remains there at present", the officer told the court.

The accused admitted at the scene that he had grabbed and pushed his mother because she would not clean the bathroom, Gda Enright said.

After his arrest, he admitted assaulting his mother, telling gardai that previously he had "slapped her in the back of the head like a bold child" and kicked her.

Mr Doherty agreed that his mother was "vulnerable and frail" and said pushing her was easy, Gda Enright continued, alleging that the accused had shown "little or no remorse."

Gardai had serious concerns for the woman's welfare if bail was granted.

She and the accused lived alone at the apartment, she had limited mobility and there were no other family to support her.

The alleged victim had said she feared for her safety around her son, who was an alcoholic, the garda told the court.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Michael French said Mr Doherty was presumed innocent and Gda Enright had nothing "tangible" in court in relation to the alleged injuries.

Mr Doherty would abide by bail conditions. He was a man of a "fragile disposition", said the solicitor.

"I don't think he would be suitable for custody at all," he added.

"He presents as a vulnerable individual. I think he would seriously struggle in custody."

Judge McNamara granted bail in the accused's own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, Mr Doherty must stay away from his mother and reside at another address, to be verified by the gardai.

He must also sign on at a garda station three times a week, observe a curfew and abstain from alcohol.

The judge asked the accused if he was on any medication.

"I am, yes," he replied.

Judge McNamara said the prison authorities should be made aware of this.

Mr Doherty, wearing blue denim dungarees over a multi- coloured hooded jacket, remained otherwise silent during the hearing. He has not yet entered a plea.

The judge granted free legal aid after Mr French said the accused was involved in the "music management business" but was not working at present.

The judge remanded him in custody, with consent to bail, to appear in Cloverhill District Court tomorrow.

Online Editors