Solicitors and barristers to be allowed to offer services jointly under major reform of legal system

A wide-ranging bill aimed at streamlining the naturalisation process for children whose parents are non-Irish and other reforms of the courts and civil law is expected to be published this summer, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has announced.

The General Scheme of the Courts and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2021 has now been approved for publication and will “provide for legislative changes across a number of important policy areas that will have a real impact on peoples’ lives,” the minister said in a statement.

Among the proposed changes, barristers and solicitors will be able to jointly provide legal services for the first time “thereby offering a greater range of services and legal expertise to their clients,” she said.

The bill would also give legal footing to increase the number of judges in the High Court by five to “ensure sufficient resources are available to address areas of immediate need within the court, including the pressures on criminal justice arising from Covid and the issues arising in terms of Strategic Infrastructure Development,” she added.

"It is one of the largest increases in judges approved in recent memory and a very significant investment by the State in judicial resources,” Ms Humphreys said.

Along with facilitating the centralisation and automation of certain court offices and processes the bill also seeks to streamline the naturalisation process for children born in Ireland to parents who are not Irish citizens, with tweaks to the ‘continuous residence’ requirement for all persons applying for naturalisation.

Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne said: “I know it has been a cause for concern for some that children born in Ireland to non-Irish parents do not have an automatic entitlement to citizenship. We fully respect the change made by the Irish people in the 2004 referendum; however, we believe that providing a shorter pathway to citizenship is the right thing to do for these children.”

“We are reducing the residency requirement from five years to three years. The bill will also set out clear procedures that will apply where a citizenship application is made on behalf of a child,” Mr Browne said.

“Following court judgments on the continuous residence requirement, we are amending the continuous residence requirement to allow for total absences of up to 70 days from the State in the year preceding the citizenship application being made. Up to a further 30 days may also be allowed where necessitated by exceptional circumstances.”

The bill was originally approved for drafting in January 2020 but was put on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"This revised General Scheme approved by Government today includes 61 heads, 32 of which are new. It reflects new priorities and emerging developments in the intervening period,” according to the statement.