Solicitor's accounts frozen over €730,000 hole in funds

Suspended solicitor Declan O'Callaghan faces having his bank accounts frozen as the Law Society probes a €730,000 deficit in a client account.

The society is to apply for High Court orders freezing Mr O'Callaghan's personal accounts, along with those of a practice in Co Roscommon previously operated by him.

It is concerned that the deficit on the client account of the Kilraine O'Callaghan practice in Ballaghderreen may now exceed €730,000.

And it considers there is a "clear and present danger" to clients and the public if the practice continues to operate with such a deficit, according to the president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly.

He said he would allow the society to serve short notice of its application for the freezing and other orders, including to deliver up the books, files and accounts of the practice.

Nessa Bird BL, for the society, said they also wanted to join Mr O'Callaghan's daughters, solicitors Aoife and Eimear O'Callaghan, in their capacity as principals of the practice, as co-respondents to the application.

Counsel said no dishonesty was alleged against either Aoife or Eimear O'Callaghan and the society wanted to join them as co-respondents only because, since their father's suspension, they had become principals of the practice.

The society was alleging dishonesty against Mr O'Callaghan but not against his daughters, she added.

