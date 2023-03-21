| 11.9°C Dublin

Solicitor who failed to convince jury she was falsely imprisoned on cruise ship to seek mistrial

Caroline Fanning alleges jury member worked in cruise industry

Solicitor Caroline Fanning. Photo Collins Courts Expand

Tim Healy

A solicitor who failed to convince a jury she was unlawfully imprisoned on a cruise ship intends to seek a mistrial on the basis that she alleges one of the jurors previously worked in the cruise industry, the High Court has heard.

Caroline Fanning (49), of Foxrock Avenue, Dublin, alleged the false imprisonment came after she made a “sarcastic” comment that “there may be a suicide” while on the phone with the ship’s receptionist in the early hours of August 9, 2015.

