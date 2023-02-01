| 8.5°C Dublin

Solicitor who claims she was falsely imprisoned on cruise ship tells court it was ‘like being in Guantanamo Bay’

Caroline Fanning arriving at court Expand
Solicitor Caroline Fanning. Photo Collins Courts Expand

Tim Healy

A solicitor who claims she was falsely imprisoned while on board a cruise ship has told a High Court jury the experience felt "like being in Guantanamo Bay".

Caroline Fanning (49) is suing travel agent Trailfinders Ireland Limited over events she alleges occurred while she and her 13-year-old daughter were on a package holiday on a ship controlled by Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

