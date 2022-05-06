Solicitor who advised Nolan Transport to move €7m pension fund abroad blamed ‘the banks’ for loss of the money, court hears

A Nolan Transport-branded unaccompanied freight truck is loaded on to the ferry before departing for Cherbourg, France, from the port of Rosslare Harbour

A member of Wexford’s Nolan Transport family, which is suing over the loss in 2013 of nearly €7m in pension funds, told the High Court he fully trusted the solicitor, Ciaran Desmond, when he suggested removing the funds out of Ireland to a deposit account the lawyer had in Switzerland.

Richard Nolan said two years later, when some family members were accusing Mr Desmond of stealing the money, the solicitor was blaming “the banks” for the loss. He added that Mr Desmond protested “I am an honest man” and that he had been “wronged too”.

The court heard the idea of transferring abroad the Nolan pension fund, held by Oakland Property Trust, came after a crisis family meeting in 2012 when AIB called in immediate payment on various loans.

As one of the largest trucking companies in Europe, with 900 employees, the family members were worried for the business, which was set up by their father James and his wife more than 50 years ago.

Richard Nolan and his fellow trustees, on behalf of all 13 family members, claim misappropriation of nearly €7m of their €13m pension fund by their former solicitor Mr Desmond, a managing partner in McGuire Desmond, Cork, before he was expelled in 2017.

Their case is also against two companies and their former financial adviser, John Millett of John Millett Independent Financial Advisors, Dublin and Mr Millett’s associated pension investment company, Pinnacle Pensioner Trustees.

Another aspect of the dispute is a claim by three men – Paul, Dillon and Darren Kenny – that they are the owners of the former Nemo Rangers land in Cork which the Nolans say they own because some €2m of their misappropriated monies was used to buy that land.

The defendants strongly deny the claims.

Giving evidence yesterday, Richard Nolan said the idea of transferring the pension funds was first raised at the 2012 crisis family meeting at which he said Mr Desmond “calmed the waters” and assured them individual family members might have a case against AIB over the loans.

During this meeting, the issue of the family pension fund was raised and Mr Desmond started talking about the instability of Irish banks.

Mr Nolan said Mr Desmond told them: “We needed to move the pension to somewhere safe and he talked about Switzerland being safe.”

Mr Desmond suggested the money be lodged in a Swiss deposit account.

The court heard there were five transfers totalling around €5m to the Swiss account and another for €2m to a company called Dildar Isle of Man for the purchase of the Nemo Rangers site but which Mr Nolan said they knew nothing about.

By mid-2014, Mr Nolan was seriously concerned about the pension fund monies, and attempts to get information from Mr Desmond and Mr Millett were difficult. He said that at one meeting Mr Desmond “physically wobbled and was very nervous”. The case continues next week.