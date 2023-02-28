Solicitor tells of ‘threatening and abusive’ phonecall over farm fence from accused in teleporter murder trial

A solicitor has told how he was “shocked at the utter vehemence” of the anger of farmer Michael Scott during a phonecall in which he denied interfering with the electric fencing on his aunt’s land.

Brendan Hyland, based in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, told the Central Criminal Court that he had received the call on the morning of April 28, 2017, as a result of a letter he had sent to Mr Scott on behalf of his client, Chrissie Treacy, and that Mr Scott was “extremely angry and very threatening and abusive on the phone” to him.

“He couldn’t speak a word because he was in such a rage,” he said.

“He was in such a rage, I actually felt shocked myself at the utter vehemence of his anger,” he said.

The call ended when Mr Scott “just hung up” on him – but about three quarters of an hour later, he rang back with a “completely different tone”, apologising and was “much more amenable”. Mr Hyland told him that if had any difficulty with what was contained in the letter that he should get his solicitor to respond to him directly.

It is the prosecution’s case that Michael Scott deliberately ran over his aunt Christine ‘Chrissie’ Treacy (76) with an agricultural teleporter following a long-running dispute over land.

Mr Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway, has pleaded not guilty to her murder on April 27, 2018, at her home in Derryhiney, Portumna. The defence says that Miss Treacy’s death was a tragic accident.

The court heard that on at least four separate occasions, Mr Hyland had written a letter to solicitors for Mr Scott, asking him to cease threatening behaviour, including damaging electrical fencing on Ms Treacy’s land, interfering with her right to let out the land to another tenant and interfering with the home help services from calling to her.

On April 27, 2017 – a year to the day before her death - Ms Treacy had called to his office, instructing him to draw up a will appointing her friend and neighbour Regina Donoghue as executor and her universal beneficiary so that everything was left to her.

He told the court that Ms Treacy had been very upset on several occasions as a result of her dispute with Mr Scott over the land.

Mr Hyland described her as “ a very fine lady – a quiet, inoffensive person, living on her own and very vulnerable.”

He received a call from her on December 6, 2017, saying: “She was very upset to the point where I thought she was disorientated. She seemed under enormous stress.”

This was because she had received a letter from Mr Scott’s solicitors in relation to the lease of the land at Derryhiney and asking her to agree to a new lease on the same terms as before.

After a consultation with his client, he replied to the letter instructing that Ms Treacy wished to partition the land, giving him the more valuable share since it contained the farm sheds and that she would be willing to lease her portion to Mr Scott for five years at market value.

The letter added that Ms Treacy had been “subject to threats and intimidation from your client” and called on him to cease or it would be reported to the gardaí.

A new solicitor acting for Mr Scott claimed in a letter on January 24, 2018, that Ms Treacy had made an agreement with her nephew that she would maintain a life interest in her portion of the land and thereafter transfer it to Mr Scott, meaning that she could not bequeath it to anyone else.

But on February 12 2018, Ms Treacy told Mr Hyland that “under no circumstances” had she entered into this agreement.

Mr Hyland then wrote to Mr Scott’s solicitor advising that these instructions were “incorrect” and that, “due to the difficulties caused by your client’s behaviour and attitude”, his client had instructed him to set about having the land partitioned.

The letter again ended by requesting that Mr Scott “cease threatening or intimidating” Ms Treacy.

The trial continues.