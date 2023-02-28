| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Solicitor tells of ‘threatening and abusive’ phonecall over farm fence from accused in teleporter murder trial

Michael Scott Expand

Close

Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

A solicitor has told how he was “shocked at the utter vehemence” of the anger of farmer Michael Scott during a phonecall in which he denied interfering with the electric fencing on his aunt’s land.

Brendan Hyland, based in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, told the Central Criminal Court that he had received the call on the morning of April 28, 2017, as a result of a letter he had sent to Mr Scott on behalf of his client, Chrissie Treacy, and that Mr Scott was “extremely angry and very threatening and abusive on the phone” to him.

Most Watched

Privacy