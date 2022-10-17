Solicitor takes High Court challenge over dismissal of his appeal against €80 clamping fee

A solicitor is seeking to bring a High Court challenge over the dismissal of his appeal against an €80 clamping fee.

Eamonn O'Hanrahan, of Fairview Strand, Dublin, is taking the action against the Clamping Appeals Officer, who considers appeals against clamping fees, and the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Mr O'Hanrahan claims that the appeal should be set aside on the grounds it was heard in breach of the requirements of natural and constitutional justice, and in breach of his constitutional rights by allowing submissions and relying on information from the party that clamped him, Dublin Street Parking Services Limited, when considering that appeal.

He claims that before the appeal was determined he should have been given sight of and an opportunity to respond to that information and submissions.

Mr O'Hanrahan claims that his Suzuki Celerio car was clamped on April 2 last while parked on Fairview Strand by Dublin Street Parking Services which immobilises vehicles under a contract with Dublin City Council.

Dublin Street Parking Services, is a notice party to his claim.

Mr O'Hanrahan disputed the clamper's claim that the car was parked in a clearway, arguing that the appropriate signage was not in place to indicate the existence of a clearway.

He paid the release fee and submitted an appeal to the Clamping Appeals Officer and the NTA.

Last July he was informed that his appeal had been refused.

He claims that he made submissions and submitted photographs in support of his appeal.

He claims that under the 2015 Vehicle Clamping Act appeals officers are required to act independently when considering an appeal.

However, he claims that appeals officers are administering justice in a limited manner and have acted in breach of his constitutional rights by allowing and relying on information from the notice party which he did not have sight of, and no opportunity to respond.

He also claimed that the appeals procedures published on the NTA's website does not provide for all information submitted to the appeals officer, to be given to the party bringing the appeal.

The matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan on Monday.

The judge asked if allowing judicial review proceedings over an €80 fine, plus expenses, was "proportional".

However, he said that the applicant enjoys a right of access to the courts in order to have his challenge against the decision heard.

He directed that the application for permission to bring the action be heard on notice, meaning that the other parties should be represented in court during that hearing, to the Appeals Officer, the NTA and Dublin Street Parking Services Ltd.

The judge said that while he could understand people being annoyed if their cars were wrongly clamped, he was not giving the case any priority.

He adjourned Mr Hanrahan's action for a year.

In his judicial review action Mr O'Hanrahan seeks various orders and declarations from the court including an order quashing the refusal of his appeal, and that his appeal be remitted to another clamping appeals officer.

He also seeks declarations from the court including that the Clamping Appeals Officer and the NTA must comply with the principles of natural justice when determining an appeal under the 2015 Vehicle Clamping Act.