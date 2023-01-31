| 6.7°C Dublin

Solicitor says she was falsely imprisoned in medical room of cruise ship after making sarcastic remark about suicide

Tim Healy

A woman has told a High Court jury she was falsely detained in the medical room of a cruise ship after making a sarcastic comment that “there may be a suicide”.

Solicitor Caroline Fanning (49) described feeling “petrified” when security personnel arrived at her cabin after the ship activated its suicide prevention protocol in the early hours of August 8, 2015.

