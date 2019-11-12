Solicitor fails to pay costs after he overcharged publican €736,000

A retired solicitor who overcharged a businessman by €736,000 has failed to comply with a court order to pay €25,000 for the benefit of his former client's legal team.

Solicitor Joe Buckley was ordered to pay the costs after his failed High Court challenge against a decision by the Taxing Master to cut several bills he charged to publican Denis Doyle.

Last December, the court ruled Co Wicklow-based solicitor must pay the estimated €94,000 costs of Mr Doyle's legal team. Mr Justice Donald Binchy ordered an initial €25,000 be paid "on account" within five months pending determination of the final bill.

But it emerged in court yesterday Mr Buckley had failed to pay and is now resisting efforts to compel him to do so.

Mr Buckley, of St Yves, Seapoint Road, Bray, Co Wicklow, represented Mr Doyle and members of his family in a number of matters, including the sale of property, for around a decade.

But the publican became concerned he was being overcharged and that money in a client account was being used to discharge fees.

A court would later hear Mr Buckley billed his former client for hearings he never attended and claimed to have spent hours working on matters which took considerably less time to complete.

Yesterday, Mr Justice Charles Meenan heard Mr Doyle was bringing a motion seeking to compel Mr Buckley to pay the €25,000.

But in an affidavit filed in court, Mr Buckley objected to the motion on the basis the affidavit accompanying it was sworn by solicitor Frank Ward of Frank Ward & Co Solicitors, who recently passed away following a tragic accident.

Mr Buckley claimed it would be unfair and potentially unsafe to proceed on the basis of the affidavit of a deceased person. He also stated he was appealing Mr Justice Binchy's decision, including the order to pay €25,000 on account.

Francis Kieran BL, for Mr Doyle, told Mr Justice Meenan: "We are very unimpressed with that objection, judge."

The judge was told a new affidavit had been sworn by the firm's managing solicitor Patrick Ward, who is Frank Ward's son.

Mr Kieran said Mr Justice Binchy put no stay on the order to pay the €25,000 within five months and that he was seeking the earliest possible hearing date for the motion to compel payment.

In his affidavit, Patrick Ward said: "I am appalled by Mr Buckley's attempt to use the passing of my late father as a ground to deny or resist the relief sought." He said he believed it was not a sound ground of objection, but had sworn his own affidavit "out of an abundance of caution" confirming the contents of his late father's affidavit.

Mr Buckley told the court that solicitors who had been representing him were coming off record and he would be representing himself.

Mr Justice Meenan said there had to be "a degree of finality to the matter" and he fixed a hearing date in January. Mr Doyle has separate proceedings against Mr Buckley seeking the return of €565,000 deposited in a client account.

