Solicitor claims Beacon Hospital CEO’s actions endangered patient, barrister Alan Toal, who has since died

The late barrister Alan Toal. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Shane Phelan

A solicitor representing the estate of a deceased barrister has accused a hospital chief executive of concealing medical records, endangering his client and deliberately misleading the High Court.

The explosive claims were made by solicitor John Geary in an action taken by the late barrister Alan Toal, who alleged he was wrongfully barred from receiving treatment at the Beacon Hospital.

