Solicitor claims Beacon Hospital CEO’s actions endangered patient, barrister Alan Toal, who has since died

A solicitor representing the estate of a deceased barrister has accused a hospital chief executive of concealing medical records, endangering his client and deliberately misleading the High Court.

The explosive claims were made by solicitor John Geary in an action taken by the late barrister Alan Toal, who alleged he was wrongfully barred from receiving treatment at the Beacon Hospital.

Lawyers for the south Dublin private hospital and its CEO Michael Cullen have described the allegations, outlined in two affidavits sworn by the solicitor, as “scandalous” and claim they should not be considered by the court.

Mr Toal died last November at the age of 60, before the High Court could rule on his application for an injunction restraining the Beacon from taking any steps to give effect to his barring and the purported termination of his medical treatment.

The barrister had been a patient there since 2011, undergoing surgeries to manage a spinal and nerve condition, and more recently receiving treatment for chronic pain.

Mr Cullen claimed Mr Toal was barred for refusing to leave when deemed fit for discharge last March.

While the lawsuit appeared to be moot following Mr Toal’s death, both sides are now at loggerheads over who should pay for the case’s legal costs.

The hospital believes both sides should bear their own costs while Mr Toal’s estate is seeking its costs from the hospital.

In an affidavit, Mr Geary claimed “the behaviour of Mr Cullen” warranted a costs order being made against him and the hospital.

The solicitor alleged that 326 pages of medical records disclosed by the Beacon following Mr Toal’s death did not support “very serious allegations” made by Mr Cullen.

Mr Geary said the records did not disclose any adverse behaviour by Mr Toal as an inpatient, as alluded to in legal correspondence issued on behalf of the hospital.

He also alleged that it appeared Mr Toal was never informed of the full results of medical investigations undertaken during his last stay at the hospital.

Mr Geary said these disclosed blood, virology and cardiology issues and a “worrying” growth on his spleen requiring urgent review within three weeks of his discharge. He claimed Mr Toal’s care was ended by Mr Cullen “improperly and unlawfully” and “without regard for the best interests of Mr Toal”.

“The concealment of medical results, including the virology results, which were not then available at the time of discharge, and the medical treatment plan formulated by his medical team on the orders of Mr Cullen had the effect of endangerment to my client’s health and welfare,” Mr Geary alleged.

He claimed Mr Cullen barred Mr Toal without regard to the treatment plan, which mandated blood testing, further treatment and urgent cardiological review.

Mr Cullen has previously said he did not accept the decision to bar Mr Toal had the effect of depriving the barrister of any treatment he may have required.

Mr Geary’s allegations were contained in affidavits which have been read by Mr Justice Conor Dignam.

When the matter was mentioned before the judge last week, he adjourned the proceedings until later this month to allow the Beacon to file a reply. He said the matter was heading for a costs hearing as both sides could not agree on the issue of costs.

Owen Healy BL, for the Beacon, said his side would be putting in “a short reply in respect to certain matters” raised in Mr Geary’s affidavits.

Counsel for Mr Toal’s estate, Michael Francis Forde BL, applied for liberty to cross-examine Mr Cullen at the costs hearing. But the judge said the application was premature when Mr Cullen had yet to file a replying affidavit.

Mr Forde said correspondence from solicitors for the Beacon had described Mr Geary’s affidavits as “scandalous” and had asserted they “should not be considered by the court without substantial amendment and deletion”.

But the barrister said his firm instructions were that the affidavits would not be withdrawn.